Accra Mall celebrates Legends Reimagined with Weekend Vibes this September

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Accra Mall is set to bring a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture to shoppers this September with the latest edition of Weekend Vibes, themed Legends Reimagined.
The experience will blend traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary live music, creating an energetic yet relaxed weekend atmosphere for shoppers, families and visitors spending time at the mall.
Designed to go beyond entertainment, Weekend Vibes will also support Accra Mall’s tenants by encouraging visitors to explore stores, discover promotions and enjoy the mall’s food and beverage offerings while taking in the live performances.
The activation space will be transformed into a lively social setting where shoppers can pause, unwind and enjoy music while remaining connected to the wider retail experience. The programme will feature a mix of culturally inspired performances and modern sounds, reflecting the diversity and energy of Ghana’s music scene.
According to Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall, Weekend Vibes is part of the mall’s efforts to create experiences that make every visit more engaging.
“Weekend Vibes gives us an opportunity to bring entertainment and retail together in a way that feels natural for our shoppers. Legends Reimagined celebrates the richness of Ghanaian culture while creating an atmosphere that encourages people to spend more time at the mall, explore our stores and enjoy our dining options,” Mr Asamoah said.
Tenant visibility will remain an important part of the programme, with shoppers encouraged throughout the experience to engage with participating stores, promotions and offers across the mall.
The initiative forms part of Accra Mall’s broader commitment to providing experiences that extend beyond shopping, positioning the centre as a destination for leisure, dining, entertainment and social connection.
This September, visitors can look forward to a weekend experience filled with live music, Ghanaian culture, great food and vibrant energy as Accra Mall celebrates Legends Reimagined.
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