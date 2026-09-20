T-bills auction: Government fails to achieve target; yield on 91-day-bill remains unchanged

Audio By Carbonatix
For the first time in over two months, the government failed to achieve its treasury bills target.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government’s target was marginally undersubscribed.
The government received GH¢3.9 billion from the investors, but accepted about GH¢1.8 billion of the bids tendered. The target for the auction was estimated at GH¢4.1 billion.
The 91-day bill was the most subscribed, as GH¢2.28 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 57.8% of the total bids.
However, the bids accepted were GH¢1.8 billion.
The 364-day bill saw bids of about GH¢1.2 billion tendered. The uptake was GH¢110.52 million.
For the 182-day bill, GH¢452.79 million of the bids were tendered. The bids accepted were estimated to the tune of GH¢110.52 billion.
Meanwhile, interest rates went down across the 182-day and 364-day bills.
For the 182-day bill, it declined by 3.0 basis points to 6.48%, whilst it decreased to 9.98% from 10.10% the previous week.
However, the yield on the 91-day bill remained unchanged at 4.69%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.28bn
|1.87bn
|182 Day Bill
|452.79m
|224.96m
|364 Day Bill
|1.214bn
|110.52m
|Total
|3.956bn
|Target
|4.121bn
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