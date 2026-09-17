Ghana Credit Excellence Awards set for October 8 to honour trailblazers transforming Ghana’s financial sector

Dr. Johnson Asiama

Ghana’s financial services sector will once again take centre stage as the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana (CICMG) prepares to host the 7th Ghana Credit Excellence Awards 2026, a landmark event celebrating outstanding performance, innovation and leadership across the country’s banking, microfinance and credit management landscape.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the VC Complex, Legon, Accra, with red-carpet arrivals beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The event is expected to bring together executives and professionals from universal banks, community banks, microfinance institutions, debt collection agencies and other players within Ghana’s financial ecosystem to celebrate a year of resilience, growth and transformation.

A platform for excellence and national development

Since its inception, the Ghana Credit Excellence Awards has grown into one of the notable events on Ghana’s financial services calendar.

Organised annually by CICMG, the awards recognise institutions and individuals whose performance, leadership and professional contributions have helped strengthen ethical standards, financial inclusion and the broader development of Ghana’s financial sector.

This year’s edition comes at an important time for the industry. Ghana’s banking sector has in recent years navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment characterised by inflationary pressures, exchange-rate volatility and evolving regulatory requirements.

Against this backdrop, improvements in profitability, asset quality and balance-sheet performance across parts of the banking sector have contributed to renewed confidence in the industry.

The 2026 awards therefore go beyond celebrating individual achievements. They provide an opportunity for the industry to reflect on its progress, recognise institutions and leaders that have demonstrated resilience, and highlight the standards needed to build a stronger and more inclusive financial system.

The awards are not simply about recognition but also about reinforcing the values required to support Ghana’s economic development.

“The Ghana Credit Excellence Awards is not just about celebration. It is a platform that reinforces the values of sound credit management, ethical leadership and financial inclusion that are critical to Ghana’s economic development, said Agyapong Amo, Executive Secretary of CICMG

Awards categories reflect the breadth of the sector

A defining feature of the Ghana Credit Excellence Awards is the breadth of its categories, which recognise institutional performance, brand strength and individual leadership across different segments of Ghana’s financial services industry.

Business Excellence Awards

The Business Excellence category will recognise top-performing institutions, including:

Bank of the Year

Community Bank of the Year

Microfinance Bank of the Year

Credit Union of the Year

Debt Collection Agency of the Year

Brand Excellence Awards

The Brand Excellence category will honour institutions that have demonstrated strong and trusted brand positioning within the loans and advances services marketplace, including:

Community Bank Brand of the Year

Microfinance Bank Brand of the Year

Microcredit Brand of the Year

Leadership Awards

The Leadership Awards will spotlight individuals whose leadership has contributed significantly to institutional performance and the development of Ghana’s financial sector.

Categories include:

Managing Director/CEO of the Year – Bank

Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Community Bank

Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Microfinance Bank

Woman of Excellence Leadership in Credit of the Year

The evening will also feature a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising an individual whose sustained contribution to Ghana’s credit and financial sector has created a lasting professional legacy.

Together, the categories demonstrate CICMG’s commitment to recognising excellence across the financial sector—not only among large universal banks, but also within community banking, microfinance and credit union institutions that play an important role in expanding access to financial services, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

Why the 2026 awards matter

The timing of this year’s ceremony is particularly significant as Ghana’s financial sector continues to adjust to changing economic and regulatory conditions.

The banking industry has benefited from a gradually more supportive macroeconomic environment, with developments in inflation, exchange-rate stability and fiscal conditions helping to strengthen confidence across the sector.

Several banks have also recorded improvements in profitability and returns, while continuing to focus on deposit mobilisation, lending and balance-sheet growth.

At the same time, community banks and microfinance institutions continue to serve an important role in providing financial services to small businesses, farmers and low-income households, particularly in areas where access to conventional banking services remains limited.

Recognising excellence across both ends of the financial-services spectrum reinforces the broader mission of the Ghana Credit Excellence Awards: to celebrate excellence wherever it occurs across Ghana’s diverse financial landscape.

The awards also complement CICMG’s professional mandate of promoting sound credit management, professional development and higher standards among practitioners within the credit, risk and financial-services professions.

A night of recognition, leadership and networking

Guests attending the 2026 ceremony can expect an evening combining recognition, industry dialogue and networking.

The event is expected to feature remarks from distinguished personalities drawn from Ghana’s financial and regulatory establishment, providing perspectives on developments and challenges shaping the country’s credit and banking landscape.

Held under the theme “Beyond Stablisation: Building a Resilent, Inclusive and Sustainable Financial Sector,” underscores the need to consolidate the gains of recent reforms by creating a financial system that not only safeguards stability but also drives investment, entrepreneurship, innovation, job creation, and shared prosperity.

The ceremony is expected to attract senior executives, board chairpersons, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders.

The red-carpet arrivals from 5:00 p.m. will set the tone for an evening celebrating the achievements of institutions and individuals whose contributions extend beyond financial performance to include ethical leadership, innovation, professionalism and national development.

A celebration of excellence

As the countdown to Thursday, October 8, 2026, continues, anticipation is building within Ghana’s financial community.

For the institutions and individuals recognised at this year’s Ghana Credit Excellence Awards, the occasion will represent more than an accolade. It will serve as recognition of past performance and a benchmark for continued excellence.

For CICMG, the awards reaffirm the Institute’s commitment to promoting professional standards, ethical credit management and responsible leadership while celebrating the individuals and institutions helping to shape the future of Ghana’s financial

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.