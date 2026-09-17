Police declare Barbara Asantewaa Kodua ‘Ghana jollof’ wanted over alleged incitement to violence

The Ghana Police Service has declared 40-year-old Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, also known as 'Ghana Jollof' wanted in connection with an alleged case of inciting violence.

According to a wanted-person notice issued by the Police, Ms Kodua is a woman of fair complexion who was last seen at the Accra International Airport on August 4, 2022.

The Police say they have information suggesting that she may currently be hiding in the United Kingdom.

The Service is appealing to members of the public who may have information on her whereabouts to assist with her identification and arrest.

Anyone with information on Barbara Asantewaa Kodua’s whereabouts is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Police on 0500100010.

The Police have not provided further details about the alleged inciting violence case in the notice.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.