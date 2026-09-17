Akwasi Oppong-Fosu joins NDC national chairmanship race ahead of December congress

Former Local Government Minister Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu has joined the race for the National Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the party’s December 13 election.

Mr Oppong-Fosu, who is seeking to lead the party as National Chairman, has called for a renewed focus on the NDC’s foundational values and urged members to move beyond constant comparisons with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He says the party must instead concentrate on strengthening its internal structures, reconnecting with its grassroots and advancing a clear vision for the future.

“The equalisation and comparing ourselves between us, the NDC, and the NPP should stop. They are at zero grounds, and if we continue comparing, we will never move.”

He said his vision for the party is built around “restoration, renewal and reset,” which he believes should guide the NDC as it seeks to strengthen its internal organisation and reconnect with its members.

Returning to the NDC’s core values

Explaining his vision of restoration, Mr Oppong Fosu said it means returning to the foundational principles that have historically defined the NDC, particularly probity, accountability and social justice.

“Restoration means returning to the foundational values or principles that have historically defined the NDC: probity, accountability and social justice.”

He stressed that those principles must go beyond being political slogans and should instead influence how the party is organised, how leaders conduct themselves and how members are treated.

According to him, the NDC must ensure that its members are carried along as the party progresses, rather than allowing sections of the membership to feel excluded.

“Until everyone counts, everyone counts. So, as a political party, we need to carry our members along as we advance, not to carry some along and leave others behind.”

Mr Oppong Fosu identified inclusiveness within the party as a major concern, saying the NDC must strengthen its relationship with its grassroots and ensure that members feel valued and involved in the party’s development.

‘Justice must begin within the party’

The NDC National Chairmanship candidate also emphasised the need for probity, accountability and social justice to be reflected in the party’s internal operations.

“Probity, accountability and social justice must not become ceremonial words. They must guide how we organise, lead and recognise service and treat one another.”

He said the principles of fairness and justice should begin within the NDC itself, particularly in the way party members are treated and how the party’s structures function.

“Justice must begin within our own political party,” he said.

Mr Oppong Fosu said his restoration, renewal and reset agenda is aimed at strengthening the NDC’s internal structures, restoring confidence among its members and ensuring that the party remains guided by its stated principles.

His comments form part of his campaign as he seeks the support of NDC delegates in the contest for the party’s National Chairmanship.

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