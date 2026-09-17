Loyalty is currency of development — Rev. Wengam charges Assemblies of God leaders

The new Executive Presbytery members of Assemblies of God, Ghana. From left- Rev Abu Baba, Rev Boateng Bempah, Rev Wengam and Rev Anane.

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has underlined the need for pastors to show utmost loyalty to God and their churches at all times.

He described loyalty as the indispensable "currency of development," emphasizing that it must never be compromised under any circumstances.

Rev. Wengam gave the admonition during a three-day prayer retreat held at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, East Legon in Accra, for the re-elected and newly elected Executive Presbytery Officers of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Spiritual retreat and strategic vision

Rev. Wengam was recently retained as General Superintendent after securing approximately 90% of the votes at the church's national council. The newly elected executive team includes Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Assistant General Superintendent-elect; Rev. Albert Anane, General Secretary-elect; and Rev. Simon Abu Baba, General Treasurer.

During the intensive retreat, the executive leadership dedicated a minimum of four hours daily to prayer while deliberating on the second phase of the Assemblies of God Transformation Agenda and the broader strategic vision of the incoming Executive Presbytery.

Delivering an address on "The Role of Loyalty in Organizational Development," Rev. Wengam charged the church leaders to demonstrate their commitment through concrete deeds—maintaining steadfast loyalty to God, the Church, and institutional leadership to foster organizational health and spiritual growth.

Participants at the gathering described the three-day session as refreshing, equipping, and highly relevant for the task ahead.

Preparation for executive handover

The prayer retreat serves as a precursor to the official handing-over ceremony scheduled for Friday, 18 September 2026, at the Assemblies of God National Headquarters in Osu, Accra.

Also in attendance were Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, National President of the Ministers' Wives Association; Lady Pastor Mrs. Patience Bempah, National Vice President-elect; Rev. Mrs. Gladys Abu Baba, National Treasurer; and Rev. Mrs. Linda Anane, National Secretary-elect.

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