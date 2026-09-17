Loyalty is currency of development — Rev. Wengam charges Assemblies of God leaders

Audio By Carbonatix
The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has underlined the need for pastors to show utmost loyalty to God and their churches at all times.
He described loyalty as the indispensable "currency of development," emphasizing that it must never be compromised under any circumstances.
Rev. Wengam gave the admonition during a three-day prayer retreat held at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, East Legon in Accra, for the re-elected and newly elected Executive Presbytery Officers of Assemblies of God, Ghana.
Spiritual retreat and strategic vision
Rev. Wengam was recently retained as General Superintendent after securing approximately 90% of the votes at the church's national council. The newly elected executive team includes Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Assistant General Superintendent-elect; Rev. Albert Anane, General Secretary-elect; and Rev. Simon Abu Baba, General Treasurer.
During the intensive retreat, the executive leadership dedicated a minimum of four hours daily to prayer while deliberating on the second phase of the Assemblies of God Transformation Agenda and the broader strategic vision of the incoming Executive Presbytery.
Delivering an address on "The Role of Loyalty in Organizational Development," Rev. Wengam charged the church leaders to demonstrate their commitment through concrete deeds—maintaining steadfast loyalty to God, the Church, and institutional leadership to foster organizational health and spiritual growth.
Participants at the gathering described the three-day session as refreshing, equipping, and highly relevant for the task ahead.
Preparation for executive handover
The prayer retreat serves as a precursor to the official handing-over ceremony scheduled for Friday, 18 September 2026, at the Assemblies of God National Headquarters in Osu, Accra.
Also in attendance were Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, National President of the Ministers' Wives Association; Lady Pastor Mrs. Patience Bempah, National Vice President-elect; Rev. Mrs. Gladys Abu Baba, National Treasurer; and Rev. Mrs. Linda Anane, National Secretary-elect.
Latest Stories
-
JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair returns with 3rd clinic set for September 25- 27 at Junction Mall
14 minutes
-
SSNIT urges pensioners to use digital channels to access services
33 minutes
-
Photos: Ghana hosts Japanese astronaut for talks on space science and technology
36 minutes
-
NPP backs constitutional restrictions on MPs serving on public boards and procurement bodies
41 minutes
-
Government must treat child protection as national priority – Plan International
42 minutes
-
ActionAid launches campaign to amplify voices of mining communities
43 minutes
-
Government not afraid of media criticism – Kwakye Ofosu
48 minutes
-
King Charles warns of ‘existential danger’ of AI falling into wrong hands
51 minutes
-
Senior nursing officer remanded for 2 weeks over alleged links to ‘Ghana Jollof’ TikTok Account
56 minutes
-
KNUST urges stronger integration of climate science, AI and environmental stewardship
1 hour
-
Ghana, Japan explore deeper cooperation in space science and technology
1 hour
-
Listen to TUC, chiefs, professional bodies on constitutional reforms – NPP to NDC gov’t
1 hour
-
‘It has been an honour’ – Boehly speaks out as Clearlake Capital takes over Chelsea
1 hour
-
Wa West Hospital gets health equipment, GH¢340k support as Chief offers land for expansion
1 hour
-
NPP urges delegates to verify eligibility ahead of October 3 national officers elections
1 hour