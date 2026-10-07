Assemblies of God mobilises 2,500 leaders ahead of historic World Congress

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has met with about 2,500 leaders of the church to brief them on preparations for the 10th Triennial World Congress of the Assemblies of God Fellowship, which opens in Accra next Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and ends on Friday, October 16.

The briefing, held at Cedar Mountain Chapel at East Legon in Accra, brought together deacons, deaconesses and departmental leaders of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Rev. Wengam outlined the roles the laity would play in ensuring the success of the World Congress, which is being hosted in Africa for the first time in the 115-year history of Assemblies of God worldwide.

The theme for the Congress is: “Commissioned — One Mandate, Every Nation.”

As part of the three-day programme, morning sessions will be held at Black Star Square in Accra to build the capacity of pastors and church leaders. The sessions will be followed by evening gospel revival rallies at the Accra Sports Stadium, which will be open to people from all denominations.

Attendance at the revival rallies will be free.

Renowned gospel artistes, including Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle, as well as Dunsin and Sinah from Nigeria and Angela Donadio from the United States, are expected to perform during the evening revival rallies.

Rev. Wengam urged members of the church to participate actively in the activities lined up for the Congress “to justify the choice of Ghana, and for that matter, Africa, and ensure the overwhelming success of the historic event.”

With a reported population of 89.9 million, the General Superintendent said Assemblies of God was currently the largest Protestant denomination in the world.

He said the World Congress would also examine strategies to establish one million additional churches under the MM33 Agenda as part of efforts to mark 2,000 years since the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Vice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. Fred Darko, said every effort was being made to ensure that the Congress met world-class standards.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev. Andrews Awintia, also briefed participants on arrangements being made to provide transport for participants during the Congress.

The Assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, used the occasion to raise funds towards the Congress budget and admonished pastors and members “to seize the moment to provoke the release of financial blessings.”

The General Secretary, Rev. Albert Anane, led participants in prayers for the successful organisation of the World Congress.

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