The Forgotten “Little Children”

"Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these." — Mark 10:14

Has the Church lost sight of the Heart of Christ?

Every generation of Christians has been challenged by the words of Jesus. Few, however, are as profound—and as uncomfortable—as His command: "Let the little children come to me."

At first glance, these words appear to be a simple expression of Christ's affection for children. But a closer reading reveals a far deeper truth. Jesus was not merely blessing children; He was redefining greatness, challenging social norms, and revealing the very character of God's Kingdom.

In the ancient world, children occupied the lowest rung of society. They possessed no influence, no political voice, no economic power, and little social significance. Yet Jesus deliberately placed them at the centre of His teaching and declared, "The kingdom of God belongs to such as these."

His disciples had tried to send the children away. Jesus rebuked them. In doing so, He also rebuked every generation that measures people by wealth, education, influence, popularity, or social standing.

The Meaning of "Little Children"

The "little children" whom Jesus welcomed represent more than physical age. They symbolize the qualities God values above all else: humility, dependence, trust, innocence, sincerity, teachability, and faith.

Ironically, these same qualities are often found among people society considers insignificant—the poor, the downtrodden, widows, orphans, persons living with disabilities, refugees, the elderly, the unemployed, the lonely, the broken-hearted, and those who possess little except their hope in God.

Jesus was teaching that the Kingdom belongs not to those who exalt themselves, but to those who recognise their dependence on God.

This truth is reinforced elsewhere in Scripture:

"Whoever humbles himself like this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 18:4)

We should not merely admire Jesus’ humility and gentleness. He commands us to imitate Him. He says: “Learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart” (Matthew 11:29).

Humility is not weakness. Neither is gentleness cowardice. In fact, it takes greater strength to control one’s anger than to explode in rage. It takes greater courage to forgive than to seek revenge. It takes greater maturity to listen than to dominate every conversation.

The Scriptures repeatedly encourage this way of life. For instance, the Apostle Paul urges us: “Walk in a manner worthy of the calling… with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love” (Ephesians 4:1-2). Again we read: “Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, meekness and patience” (Colossians 3:12).

A famous saying has it that, "You can't give what you don't have." Jesus calls and expects his followers to be like him, because He's meek and humble. He does not merely act humbly; He reveals His very Heart.

Only once in all the Gospels does Jesus explicitly describe His own heart: “I am gentle and humble in heart” (Matthew 11:29). This is a deep self-description by Jesus. Indeed, from His incarnation and throughout His earthly life and death, humility is inspiringly visible:

– Even though He was the Son of God, He emptied Himself, taking the form of a slave (Philippians 2:6-8).

– He was born not in a palace but in a manger (Luke 2:7).

– He washed the feet of His disciples (John 13:1-15).

– He welcomed sinners, embraced the children, healed the sick, forgave His enemies, and prayed for those who crucified Him (Luke 23:34).

True greatness is therefore measured not by how many people serve us but by how many people we lovingly serve.

The Beatitudes echo the same message:

"Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 5:3). Poverty of spirit is not weakness; it is the recognition that without God we have nothing.

A Kingdom That Reverses Human Values

The Bible consistently reveals a God who sides with those whom society overlooks.

"The Lord watches over the foreigner and sustains the fatherless and the widow." (Psalm 146:9)

"Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed." (Psalm 82:3)

"Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed." (Isaiah 1:17)

When Jesus announced His earthly ministry, His first declaration was not about power or prosperity but about compassion:

"The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me... because He has anointed Me to preach good news to the poor." (Luke 4:18)

This is not accidental. It is the consistent heartbeat of God throughout Scripture.

The Church and the Forgotten

The Church exists to represent Christ on earth.

If Christ welcomed the little children, then the Church must also welcome those whom society labels "little." Yet one cannot help but ask difficult questions:

Why do some churches make room for influential people while the poor feel invisible?

Why are generous donors often celebrated while widows, single mothers, persons with disabilities, and struggling families remain unnoticed?

Why are some church programmes designed to attract the successful but rarely the forgotten?

James addressed this problem directly:

"Suppose a man comes into your meeting wearing a gold ring and fine clothes, and a poor man in filthy old clothes also comes in. If you show special attention to the man wearing fine clothes and say, “Here’s a good seat for you,” but say to the poor man, “You stand there” or “Sit on the floor by my feet,” Have you not discriminated among yourselves?" (James 2:2–4)

The Apostle James leaves no room for favouritism. Partiality based on wealth or status has no place in God's house.

Success Without Losing Childlikeness

Being a "little child" does not mean remaining poor or powerless. Many people rise to positions of great influence while retaining the childlike qualities Jesus praised.

Some business leaders remain humble.

Some politicians remain servants.

Some professionals continue to depend entirely upon God.

Some wealthy individuals quietly give without seeking recognition.

These are people who have advanced in life without losing their humility.

They have achieved success without surrendering their childlike dependence upon God. Jesus was not glorifying poverty. He was glorifying humility.

Society's Obsession with Status

Modern society celebrates visibility.

Followers replace faithfulness.

Popularity replaces character.

Success is measured by possessions instead of purpose.

People are admired because of what they own rather than who they are.

Yet Scripture reminds us:

"Man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart." (1 Samuel 16:7)

The danger is that the Church unconsciously adopts the same standards as the world.

When this happens, churches become places where successful people are honoured while struggling people merely attend.

That was never Christ's vision.

"The Least of These"

Perhaps the clearest picture of Christ's priorities appears in Matthew 25.

"I was hungry and you gave Me food... I was a stranger and you welcomed Me."

When the righteous ask when they ever served Him, Jesus answers:

"Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me."

This changes everything.

The hungry represent Christ.

The lonely represent Christ.

The widow represents Christ.

The orphan represents Christ.

The disabled represent Christ.

The refugee represents Christ.

The forgotten represent Christ.

Every act of compassion offered to them is an act of worship offered to Him.

Lessons from the Early Church

The early Church understood this principle.

They cared for widows.

They shared their possessions.

They fed the hungry.

They welcomed strangers.

Their witness transformed the Roman Empire not because they possessed political power but because they displayed extraordinary love.

Their greatest evangelistic strategy was compassion. Perhaps ours should be the same.

A Call to Every Church

Every congregation should honestly ask itself:

Do people with no social status feel at home here?

Can the poor worship with dignity?

Are persons living with disabilities fully included?

Do children feel loved?

Are the elderly honoured?

Do the lonely find family?

Does our leadership reflect servants or celebrities?

These are not merely organisational questions.

They are Kingdom questions.

A Personal Challenge

This message extends beyond churches.

Every believer should ask:

Who are the "little children" in my own community?

Is there someone whose voice is never heard?

Is there a family struggling quietly?

Is there an elderly neighbour who longs for companionship?

Is there a child who needs encouragement?

Sometimes the greatest ministry begins with the smallest act of kindness.

As Mother Teresa wisely observed:

"If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed one."

And Nelson Mandela reminded the world:

"A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable."

These words echo the heart of the Gospel.

Jesus never measured people by what they possessed.

He measured them by their hearts.

The little children He embraced continue to stand among us—not only in age, but in spirit. They are the humble, the dependent, the overlooked, the forgotten, and all who trust God with childlike faith.

The Church must never become the place where such people are overlooked. It must become the place where they are seen, loved, honoured, and embraced.

While the world teaches us to promote ourselves, Jesus teaches us to humble ourselves.

Whereas the world admires power, Jesus admires service.

Where the world rewards pride, God rewards humility.

Let us therefore ask ourselves each day: Is my heart becoming more like the that of a child, the Heart of Jesus?

May the Holy Spirit, of whom the Apostle Paul speaks in Romans 8:9, 11-13, remove every trace of pride, anger, arrogance and selfishness from our hearts.

May He fill us with the gentleness, humility, patience and love as in the little children Christ projects.

Then our homes will become places of peace, our churches communities of charity, and our nation a witness to the transforming power of the Gospel.

For wherever the "little children" are welcomed, Christ Himself is welcomed. And wherever they are neglected, the Church risks neglecting the One it claims to follow.

Perhaps the greatest revival our generation needs is not bigger buildings or larger congregations, but a return to the heart of Jesus—a heart that still says:

"Let the little children come to6 Me, and do not6 hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.

Will we heed His call - as true believers and followers of Christ?

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.