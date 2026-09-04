Ayariga calls for stronger church partnership to tackle sanitation, environmental challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has called for stronger collaboration between the government, the Church and other stakeholders to address sanitation and environmental challenges facing Ghana.
Mr Ayariga made the call in a Facebook post after joining the Christian Council of Ghana and Christian leaders at the Baptist International Worship Centre for the launch of the Second Ecumenical Convention, themed “Focusing on Transform through Creation Care.”
He said the convention provided an important platform to reflect on the Church’s role in promoting peace, responsible citizenship, environmental stewardship and sustainable national development.
According to him, the Church has made significant contributions to Ghana’s education, healthcare and broader social development, which underscores the importance of deepening the partnership between government and faith-based organisations.
Mr Ayariga stressed that building a cleaner and healthier Ghana was a shared responsibility that required collective action.
“Together, united in Christ and committed to caring for creation, we can transform our society,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to working with faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to advance meaningful national development.
Latest Stories
-
Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
7 minutes
-
GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
2 hours
-
If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
3 hours
-
Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
3 hours
-
Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
3 hours
-
Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
-
Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
4 hours
-
Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
4 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
5 hours
-
2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
-
WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
6 hours
-
CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
9 hours