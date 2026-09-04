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Ayariga calls for stronger church partnership to tackle sanitation, environmental challenges

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  4 September 2026 7:44pm
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Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has called for stronger collaboration between the government, the Church and other stakeholders to address sanitation and environmental challenges facing Ghana.

Mr Ayariga made the call in a Facebook post after joining the Christian Council of Ghana and Christian leaders at the Baptist International Worship Centre for the launch of the Second Ecumenical Convention, themed “Focusing on Transform through Creation Care.”

He said the convention provided an important platform to reflect on the Church’s role in promoting peace, responsible citizenship, environmental stewardship and sustainable national development.

According to him, the Church has made significant contributions to Ghana’s education, healthcare and broader social development, which underscores the importance of deepening the partnership between government and faith-based organisations.

Mr Ayariga stressed that building a cleaner and healthier Ghana was a shared responsibility that required collective action.

“Together, united in Christ and committed to caring for creation, we can transform our society,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to working with faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to advance meaningful national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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