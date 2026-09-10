Mahama Ayariga: I left Parliament to help fix Ghana’s local governance system

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, says his decision to leave Parliament for the executive was a personal choice, driven by his desire to help address longstanding challenges in Ghana’s local governance system.

The former Majority Leader said he felt his work in Parliament had reached a relatively stable stage, with key government business such as the approval of ministerial nominees, major budgets and judicial appointments already completed.

He explained that remaining in Parliament would largely mean waiting for major annual business such as the budget and State of the Nation Address, while the executive required sustained attention to tackle pressing governance challenges.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, September 10, Mr Ayariga said he wanted to put his experience to work in an area where he believed significant reforms were needed.

“I was happy to go to Local Government because I have always felt that’s really where we need a lot of fixing,” he said.

President John Mahama appointed Mr Ayariga as Minister for Local Government on August 7, and he was sworn into office on August 29.

He said the President was initially reluctant to release him from Parliament but eventually accepted his decision to join the executive.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.