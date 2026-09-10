Jamestown waste evacuation to begin next week – Local Gov’t Minister

The government is set to begin the long-awaited evacuation of the massive pile-up of waste at Jamestown to the Adepa Waste Management Centre in Nsawam next week.

Minister for Local Government, Mahama Ayariga, says preparations are already advanced, with trucks being mobilised from across the country to support the exercise.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Ayariga said regional coordinators have been brought to Accra to oversee the deployment of the trucks and ensure the exercise starts within the one-week timeline set by government.

He said he has also briefed President John Dramani Mahama on the preparations and expects the President to officially launch the exercise once the necessary logistics are in place.

“By next week, I am very confident that the evacuation of the waste from the Jamestown site will start.

“I’ve told the President, I mentioned to him at Cabinet yesterday, that I’m trying to get them on site so that by next week he comes to commission the exercise,” he said.

The evacuation is expected to ease the growing sanitation burden at Jamestown, where the accumulation of refuse has become a major concern for residents and authorities.

According to Mr Ayariga, the mobilisation of trucks from different regions is intended to provide the logistical capacity required to clear the accumulated waste within the planned timeframe.

The exercise is part of broader government measures to address waste management challenges in Accra and improve sanitation in communities affected by persistent refuse accumulation.

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