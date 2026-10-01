Baffour Awuah’s EOCO questioning centred on SIC matter – Bosome Freho MP

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, says the questioning of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) centred on the SIC Life matter.
He said EOCO officials asked Baffour Awuah questions relating to his work as a lawyer and his involvement in the matter.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said Baffour Awuah was not an employee of SIC but had provided legal services and was paid by a third party.
“The interrogation was on the SIC issue. They asked him a few questions ...He was a lawyer. He was not working with SIC or anything. He was a lawyer. It is legal services and legal work, and he was paid by third party, not SIC,” he said.
The comments come after EOCO officials questioned Baffour Awuah for several hours before proceeding to search his office.
Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said EOCO officials told the MP’s lawyers that they were looking specifically for documents relating to the SIC matter.
According to him, Baffour Awuah told the officials that documents relevant to the matter had already been submitted and that some additional information could be obtained directly from SIC.
He said the MP also cautioned the officials against accessing confidential documents belonging to his other clients.
Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said he did not personally enter the office during the search and therefore could not confirm what documents EOCO eventually took away.
He said officials subsequently informed them that they would proceed to Baffour Awuah’s residence to continue the search.
The Manhyia South MP is being investigated by EOCO over alleged unauthorised financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd.
Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has said the investigation concerns suspected offences including financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.
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