‘How does a bad settlement translate into criminality?’ – Atta Akyea questions EOCO

Lawyer for Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Samuel Atta Akyea, has questioned the basis of the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) investigation into a settlement involving SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.

According to him, the fact that a settlement may have been unfavourable to one party does not automatically make the transaction criminal.

“How does a bad settlement translate into criminality?” he asked.

Mr Atta Akyea was speaking as EOCO conducted a search at the law firm of the Manhyia South MP as part of investigations into alleged unauthorised financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

He said Mr Baffour Awuah acted as a lawyer for SIC Life and followed instructions from his client in the matter.

“The man was working for SIC Life. There was a judgment, there was a settlement, and the complainant itself signed the settlement,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea argued that if the terms of the settlement were considered unfavourable, that alone should not be interpreted as evidence of criminal conduct.

He also questioned whether EOCO’s investigation could extend to the professional relationship between a lawyer and a client, particularly where the lawyer was acting on instructions.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern about the search of the law firm, describing it as a place that holds confidential information belonging to several clients.

He said the specific SIC Life file EOCO was looking for had already been surrendered to the client and therefore should not be at the law firm.

“The law firm is a holy chamber of confidentiality,” Mr Atta Akyea said, warning that accessing unrelated client files could raise legal concerns.

He said the search of the firm was still ongoing and would subsequently be followed by a search at Mr Baffour Awuah’s residence.

Mr Baffour Awuah is being investigated by EOCO over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited. EOCO has obtained a court warrant authorising the searches as part of its investigation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.