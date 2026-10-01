NEIP: Designing a Ghana Startup Agency that builds enterprises, not programmes

The proposed transformation of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) into a statutory Ghana Startup Agency should be treated as an opportunity for institutional reform rather than administrative rebranding.

Ghana has accumulated considerable experience in entrepreneurship promotion through training, grants, incubation, youth employment initiatives and business-development programmes.

The central policy question is therefore no longer whether the state should support entrepreneurship. It is whether these interventions can be organised into a coherent system capable of moving viable enterprises from conception to sustained growth.

That distinction is important. A country may have numerous entrepreneurship programmes without possessing an entrepreneurship system. Programmes are usually defined by budgets, beneficiary numbers, training cycles and disbursement targets.

An effective system is defined by whether entrepreneurs can move through identifiable stages of development and obtain the appropriate combination of capability, finance, technology, markets and institutional support at each stage.

NEIP's experience provides a substantial platform from which to make this transition. Its mandate already encompasses business development, incubation and startup financing.

Under Adwumawura, thousands of entrepreneurs have received training, mentoring and financial support. The 2026 Budget also committed significant resources to enterprise support.

These interventions demonstrate that entrepreneurship has acquired a legitimate place within national economic policy.

The creation of a statutory Agency, however, should permit Ghana to ask a harder question: what happens to an entrepreneur after the programme ends?

Too often, entrepreneurship policy is organised around entry rather than progression. An applicant is recruited, trained, perhaps mentored, asked to pitch and, in some cases, funded.

The administrative cycle is then substantially complete. The economic life of the enterprise has barely begun.

The Ghana Startup Agency should reverse this logic. Its organising principle should be enterprise progression rather than programme participation.

Ghana needs a recognisable national pathway through which an entrepreneur can move from discovery and capability development to validation, incubation, finance, market access, growth and scale.

Businesses should enter this pathway according to their maturity and need, rather than repeatedly being subjected to generic entrepreneurship training.

Such an approach would also clarify what the Agency itself should do. It would be a mistake to construct an institution that attempts simultaneously to become the country's largest trainer, incubator, financier, mentor and business advisory organisation.

Ghana already possesses universities, TVET institutions, innovation hubs, accelerators, financial institutions, professional organisations and private enterprise-development providers capable of performing many of these functions.

The Agency's greater institutional value would lie in making this fragmented ecosystem function coherently. It should establish standards, accredit capable providers, maintain national enterprise data, commission specialist interventions, mobilise finance, coordinate institutions and evaluate outcomes.

Delivery could then take place through a regulated network of competent organisations.

This model has an additional advantage: geography. Ghana's entrepreneurship ecosystem remains disproportionately concentrated in Accra.

Talent is not. A national Agency need not respond by reproducing a large government bureaucracy in every region. It could instead establish accredited regional delivery networks using existing universities, technical institutions, innovation hubs and enterprise organisations.

National standards could coexist with interventions reflecting regional economic realities, whether agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, logistics, technology or the creative economy.

The relationship between education and entrepreneurship requires similar reconsideration. Ghana commonly encounters entrepreneurship late, often after a young person has completed formal education and encountered difficulty entering employment.

This places enterprise development downstream of the education system when many of the capabilities associated with entrepreneurship develop much earlier.

Entrepreneurship should be understood as one possible career pathway rather than an emergency response to unemployment. This does not mean converting every student into a business owner.

Economies require skilled employees, professionals, researchers, technicians and public servants. It means developing commercial awareness, problem-solving, creativity, financial literacy, collaboration and the ability to recognise economic opportunity as part of broader career development.

The proposed Agency should consequently establish a structured relationship with secondary education, TVET and tertiary institutions.

At university level, this relationship becomes particularly important because Ghana continues to produce knowledge whose commercial potential is insufficiently exploited.

Research commercialisation should become an explicit component of the national startup architecture. Engineering projects, agricultural research, scientific discoveries, software, design and postgraduate research should have identifiable routes through intellectual-property assessment, prototyping, validation, incubation and investment.

Universities should increasingly be judged not only by the graduates and publications they produce, but also by their contribution to innovation, enterprise formation and productive economic activity.

A national network of university enterprise and commercialisation gateways, connected to the Startup Agency but operated with participating institutions, would provide one practical mechanism.

It would also encourage stronger relationships between universities and industry. Graduate enterprise programmes, industrial placements, degree apprenticeships, innovation fellowships and university spin-outs could occupy the considerable space that currently exists between graduation and conventional employment.

Finance presents a different problem. Access to capital is repeatedly identified as a constraint on Ghanaian enterprise, but the phrase itself conceals important distinctions.

A student developing a prototype, a trader expanding inventory, a manufacturer purchasing machinery and a technology company seeking rapid regional growth do not have the same financing requirements.

Public entrepreneurship policy should therefore move beyond an excessive dependence on grants towards a financing continuum. Grants remain legitimate where commercial returns are uncertain or experimentation produces wider social value.

They should sit alongside prototype funding, seed capital, patient credit, guarantees, revenue-linked instruments, equity and co-investment mechanisms.

The objective should be to use scarce public resources strategically. Rather than asking only how much government money has been distributed, policy should examine how effectively public intervention reduces early-stage risk and attracts sustainable private capital.

The emerging relationship between entrepreneurship policy and institutions such as the Venture Capital Trust Fund makes this particularly relevant.

Finance alone, however, cannot sustain an enterprise without demand. Market access deserves equal prominence within the Agency's mandate.

Ghanaian startups frequently encounter a familiar paradox: they may receive training and limited capital but remain excluded from the supply chains and institutional markets that would allow them to grow.

Public procurement deserves examination in this context. Government is one of the largest purchasers of goods and services in the economy.

Within existing requirements of competition, quality, transparency and value for money, procurement frameworks can be designed so that capable young and smaller enterprises are not structurally excluded by conditions that only established firms can satisfy. Similar attention should be given to supplier-development relationships with larger companies and to regional market opportunities created through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Agency's success should then be measured differently.

Numbers trained, grants disbursed and programmes completed are useful administrative indicators, but they are weak measures of enterprise development. The more consequential questions arise later.

What proportion of supported businesses survive after twelve, twenty-four and thirty-six months?

How have revenues changed? How many sustainable jobs have been created? Has productivity improved?

Have businesses entered new markets, secured private investment, formalised their operations or begun exporting?

A statutory Startup Agency provides an opportunity to institutionalise longitudinal measurement.

Enterprises receiving substantial public support could remain within an outcomes-tracking framework for several years.

An annual national entrepreneurship outcomes report could publish aggregated evidence on business survival, employment, revenue growth, private capital mobilisation, exports, regional distribution and progression between enterprise stages.

Such evidence would serve more than accountability. It would permit institutional learning.

If one intervention consistently produces stronger business survival, resources can move towards it. If enterprises repeatedly fail at a particular stage, policymakers can investigate the constraint.

If businesses outside the major cities struggle to obtain follow-on capital despite comparable performance, the financing architecture can be examined. Policy becomes more intelligent when failure generates information rather than disappearing from the record.

There is finally the question of institutional durability. Entrepreneurship is a long-term economic activity, while governments necessarily operate within electoral cycles.

A statutory Agency should therefore be designed for professional continuity. Its strategic framework should extend beyond a single political term; beneficiary selection should be transparent and auditable; funding should permit credible multi-year commitments; and institutional performance should be assessed against published economic outcomes.

Its relationship with existing public institutions must also be carefully defined. Ghana already has agencies concerned with MSME development, investment, venture finance, exports, youth employment, skills and innovation.

Creating another statutory body without resolving functional overlaps could institutionalise fragmentation rather than eliminate it.

The legislative process should therefore undertake a rigorous mapping of existing mandates and establish explicit mechanisms for coordination, referral, data exchange and accountability.

This is why the transition from NEIP to the Ghana Startup Agency matters beyond its name.

The opportunity is to build an institution around the actual journey of an enterprise. A promising idea should be able to find technical support. A validated concept should be able to reach incubation.

A viable business should be able to find appropriate finance. A financed business should be able to reach customers. A growing company should be able to enter larger domestic and African markets. At every stage, the entrepreneur should know where to go next.

No single agency needs to provide all these services. It does, however, require an institution capable of ensuring that the connections exist.

Ghana has spent years encouraging its young people to become entrepreneurs. The next stage of policy must be more demanding of the system surrounding them.

We should measure less by how many people enter entrepreneurship programmes and more by how many viable enterprises emerge from them, survive, employ people, innovate, pay taxes, attract investment and expand into larger markets.

Transforming NEIP into a statutory Agency provides an opportunity to make that transition.

The legislation, financing model and institutional architecture should therefore be designed around enterprise progression, evidence and long-term economic outcomes rather than the continuation of programmes under a different institutional title.

If Ghana gets that architecture right, the importance of the new Agency will not lie in how many entrepreneurs it trains or how many grants it distributes.

Its contribution will be found in something more difficult to produce and more valuable to the economy: a functioning environment in which Ghanaian ideas have a credible route to becoming enduring Ghanaian enterprises.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.