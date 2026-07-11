AGS, NEIP lead international mission to unlock global opportunities for Ghanaian startups

The Association of Ghana Startups (AGS), in collaboration with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has concluded a high-level trade and investment mission to Europe aimed at attracting investment, building strategic partnerships and expanding global opportunities for Ghanaian startups.

The mission, organised under the Ghana Startups Trade Missions initiative, brought together startup founders and NEIP officials for engagements at two of the world's leading innovation and technology events — the FEF AI for Sustainable Development (FEF AI4SD) Conference in France and GITEX Europe 2026 in Berlin, Germany.

According to AGS, the initiative was designed to position Ghana's startup ecosystem on the global stage by connecting local entrepreneurs with international investors, technology leaders and new markets.

The delegation included NEIP Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Joan Selassie Ahiawodor, alongside two directors and an administrative staff member, underscoring the government's commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and private sector-led economic transformation.

Speaking after the mission, AGS President Solomon Adjei said Ghana's startup ecosystem continues to gain momentum and requires stronger international collaboration to accelerate its growth.

"Ghana possesses one of Africa's fastest-growing startup ecosystems. Our participation in these global platforms demonstrates our commitment to connecting Ghanaian entrepreneurs with international opportunities, investors, technologies and markets. Through strong collaboration with NEIP and our international partners, we are building pathways that will enable Ghanaian startups to compete and scale globally," he said.

Mr Adjei also commended NEIP for its continued partnership with the Association in promoting Ghanaian entrepreneurship beyond the country's borders.

The mission focused on forging strategic partnerships with international startup ecosystem players, unlocking funding opportunities, promoting technology transfer and facilitating knowledge exchange.

It also sought to expand the international market reach of Ghanaian startups while encouraging collaboration in sectors including artificial intelligence, digital innovation, climate technology, fintech, agritech, healthtech and deep technology.

At the FEF AI for Sustainable Development Conference, the Ghanaian delegation participated in discussions on the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence to advance sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

The conference also provided an opportunity to engage global experts on the role of AI in addressing Africa's development challenges while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

During GITEX Europe 2026, one of Europe's largest technology and startup exhibitions, the delegation showcased Ghana's innovation ecosystem, engaged venture capital firms and corporate innovators, and held bilateral meetings aimed at securing long-term partnerships for startup growth, investment and digital transformation.

The mission also facilitated engagements with Ghana's High Commissions in France and Germany, as well as European institutions, on potential collaborations involving startup exchange programmes, policy development, research partnerships and international trade.

AGS said it remains committed to strengthening Ghana's startup ecosystem through international partnerships, policy advocacy, ecosystem development, capacity building and investment promotion.

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