UENR Alumni Association seeks NEIP support for entrepreneurship opportunities

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) Alumni Association has paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, to introduce the association, share its vision and explore opportunities for collaboration in promoting entrepreneurship among UENR alumni and students.

The visit also served as an opportunity to formally invite the NEIP chief executive to the launch of the UENR Alumni Greater Accra Chapter.

Mr Adjei warmly welcomed the delegation, expressed appreciation for the engagement and accepted the invitation, assuring the association of his presence at the event.

During the meeting, the Global Alumni Chairperson of the association highlighted the need for increased access to entrepreneurship support programmes for UENR graduates and students, noting that many alumni possess innovative ideas and business ventures with the potential to contribute to national development.

She specifically mentioned initiatives such as the Adwumawura Programme and the upcoming SEED Programme, stressing that such interventions could provide critical support to young entrepreneurs seeking to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses.

The Chairperson further appealed to Mr Adjei, who hails from the Bono Region, to consider UENR alumni and students when the SEED Programme is rolled out, given the university’s focus on energy, natural resources, science and technology-driven innovation.

The association expressed its commitment to working with NEIP and other relevant stakeholders to create more opportunities for entrepreneurship development, innovation and job creation among UENR graduates and the wider youth population.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.