NPP’s ‘future is pregnant’ slogan doesn’t scare us — NEIP CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, says the opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) popular mantra that "the future is pregnant" does not intimidate the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting the government remains focused on delivering on its promises.
According to him, the John Dramani Mahama administration is committed to doing the right things for Ghanaians and has no reason to be worried about the opposition's political messaging.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen on Monday, July 27, Mr Adjei declared, "The NPP's 'the future is pregnant' mantra does not scare us because we are doing the right things. The NPP should know that if the future is pregnant, then there will be a miscarriage before they return to power."
He further stated that President John Dramani Mahama has consistently urged government appointees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
"President Mahama has warned us not to do anything wrong," Mr Adjei said, adding that the government's commitment to good governance and responsible leadership would enable it to retain the confidence of the Ghanaian people.
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