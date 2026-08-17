Republic Bank deepens commitment to homeownership with nationwide JoyNews Habitat Fair partnership

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has deepened its commitment to homeownership through the JoyNews Habitat Fair, following the signing of a partnership agreement with Multimedia Group Limited to expand the housing-focused platform across Ghana.

A statement issued by the Bank said the partnership builds on a successful long-term relationship between Republic Bank and Multimedia Group’s Luv FM, through which the Bank served as Title Sponsor of the Habitat Fair in Kumasi.

Under the new agreement, the Habitat Fair will expand its reach to Accra, Kumasi and Ho, providing prospective homeowners across the country with greater access to finance through Republic Bank, developers, construction companies and other stakeholders within the housing ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, said the partnership reflects the Bank’s longstanding commitment to helping Ghanaians achieve their homeownership aspirations at a time when affordability remains one of the country’s most pressing housing challenges.

He noted that Ghana’s housing challenge extends beyond the availability of housing units, with affordability, household incomes, borrowing costs and land-related issues presenting significant barriers to prospective homeowners. “The challenge is not the supply side but affordability,” Dr. Dzoboku said, stressing the need for collaboration among government, financial institutions, developers, the media and other stakeholders to address the housing challenge.

Over the years, Republic Bank has evolved from a home finance company into a full-service commercial bank while retaining its deep expertise in housing finance. Today, the Bank provides a range of solutions designed to support customers at different stages of their homeownership journey, including financing for home purchase, construction, completion and improvement, home equity financing, pension-backed mortgages and other housing finance solutions. It also provides opportunities for customers to invest in the real estate sector through its Real Estate Investment Fund, established in 1995.

The Bank has also partnered with the Government under the National Housing Scheme to support public sector workers in their acquisition of homes. He encouraged prospective homeowners not to abandon their aspirations because of financial constraints or other challenges, urging them to engage the Bank to explore solutions suited to their individual circumstances.

Dr. Dzoboku described the partnership as a long-standing one in Ghana’s housing and real estate ecosystem and reflects Republic Bank’s commitment to creating meaningful pathways to homeownership through innovative financial solutions, education and strategic partnerships.

Welcoming the national expansion of the Habitat Fair, he said the partnership would make it possible for more Ghanaians, regardless of their location, to access information, expert advice and financing opportunities to support their homeownership ambitions. “So if you are a nurse in Accra, or a teacher in Zebila, or an entrepreneur in Ho, you can also have your dream home through this fair,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Fiifi Koomson, General Manager, Joy Brands at Multimedia Group, described the partnership as a natural progression of the successful collaboration between the two organisations in Kumasi.

He said the relationship with Republic Bank had been an exciting and successful journey, adding that the expansion of the partnership to cover the Multimedia Group’s Accra brands represents a strong vote of confidence in the Group and its platforms.

The General Manager, Sales at Multimedia Group, Mr. Max Fugar, who signed the agreement on behalf of Multimedia Group, welcomed Republic Bank as the lead sponsor of the JoyNews Habitat Fair and announced that the fair would take place in Accra, Kumasi and Ho.

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Activities to Expect in the Coming Weeks

As part of the activities leading up to the main fair, a Habitat Fair Clinic will be held at Achimota Mall from August 21 to 23, 2026. The clinic will provide prospective homeowners with an opportunity to engage directly with exhibitors and industry experts, including Republic Bank, on financing, construction, property acquisition and other aspects of the homeownership journey.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Republic Bank Executive Team, including Venus Frith, Chief Operating Officer; Oduraa Botchway, Company Secretary; Ferguson Ofori-Atta, Chief Finance Officer; Frank Yaovi Lawoe, Chief Risk Officer; Tetteh Mamah, Head of Human Resources; Manasseh Afoh, Chief Information Officer; Jacob Hobenu, Head of Corporate Banking; Gabriel Kwamina Bonney, Internal Auditor; and Reindorf Atta Gyamena, Head of Compliance.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC’s Commitment to Housing Finance

The Bank looks forward to leveraging the national reach of the JoyNews Habitat Fair to bring practical housing and financing solutions closer to Ghanaians and to help more individuals and families turn their dream of owning a home into reality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.