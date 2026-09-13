JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair ends on a high note after 3 days of strong patronage, expert engagement

The second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair has ended on a high note at Marina Mall in Accra after three days of strong patronage from prospective homeowners, property investors, builders and members of the public.

The fair, which began on Friday, September 11, to Sunday, September 13, has brought together financial institutions, property developers, construction companies and other key players in Ghana’s housing and property sector.

Throughout the three-day event, patrons, visitors and prospective homeowners engaged experts on mortgage financing, property acquisition, construction, interior design, security, renewable energy and other solutions aimed at making homeownership more accessible.

Mortgage financing remained a major area of interest, with Republic Bank Ghana providing prospective homeowners with information on available financing options for purchasing, building and renovating homes.

The final day also recorded significant patronage, with prospective homeowners moving through exhibition stands, comparing products and services and seeking expert guidance on their homeownership plans.

Among the exhibitors were Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Limited, DoorMaster, Ayuda App, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Limited, Velo West Africa and Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, showcasing solutions spanning mobility, security, construction, interior design, property development and energy.

The National Homeownership Fund (NHF) also engaged patrons on attainable housing and affordable financing solutions designed to help more individuals and families transition from renting to owning.

At the close of the fair, visitors expressed appreciation to the organisers and Republic Bank for creating a platform that gave them access to housing experts, mortgage options and practical solutions to support their homeownership plans.

Some patrons said the event had given them practical information and contacts they would need as they pursue their homeownership plans.

The main initiative of the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair is to create a platform where prospective homeowners can connect with banks, property developers, construction companies and other housing experts to get practical solutions for owning, building, buying or improving a home.

The strong turnout over the three days highlights the growing demand for practical housing solutions and accessible financing as Ghanaians navigate the journey towards homeownership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.