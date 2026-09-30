Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair heads to Ho Sports Stadium in maiden edition from Oct. 16-18

Republic Bank Ghana, in partnership with JoyNews, is set to make its way to the Volta Region as the event prepares to host its maiden edition of the Habitat Fair at the Ho Sports Stadium from October 16 to 18.

The three-day housing and property fair will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., bringing together prospective homeowners, property developers, financial institutions, and other key players in the housing sector, providing members of the public with opportunities to explore homeownership, property investment, and related financial solutions.

The fair is expected to feature a range of homeownership and investment deals, with participating institutions showcasing housing projects, financing options, and other services aimed at helping Ghanaians navigate the process of acquiring property.

It is expected to provide residents of Ho and surrounding communities with an opportunity to engage directly with professionals and institutions offering housing-related products and services.

Organisers are encouraging members of the public, particularly prospective homeowners and property investors, to take advantage of the three-day event

The Habitat Fair provides a platform for Ghanaians to access property information, financing opportunities, expert advice and investment options in one location.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.