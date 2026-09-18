Discipline can turn Ghana around overnight — Republic Bank MD

Dr Benjamin Dzoboku

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Managing Director, Dr Benjamin Dzoboku, believes Ghana’s development challenge is less about a lack of resources and more about the discipline with which those resources are managed and utilised.

According to him, a society governed by discipline, order and responsibility could achieve dramatic transformation in a relatively short period.

Dr Dzoboku made the observation in an interview on Joy FM’s Personality Profile programme with Lexis Bill on Thursday, September 17, 2026, where he reflected on lessons he learnt from his childhood days as a cattle herder and how those experiences continue to shape his leadership philosophy.

Dr Benjamin Dzoboku and Lexis Bill

“The problem that we have in this country is not that we don't have resources but that we don't have discipline in society,” he said.

“That is the main problem we have in this country. Is not anything. If the people are disciplined, this country can be turned overnight.”

The development argument

Dr Dzoboku’s comments place discipline at the centre of his broader thinking about national development.

His argument is that Ghana’s ability to transform itself depends not only on what the country possesses but also on how individuals, institutions and society at large conduct themselves.

He pointed to fraud as one of the consequences of a failure to maintain discipline and accountability.

“But you leave them; you see what happens, they will defraud you,” he said.

His observation also reflects the importance he places on order in institutional management, particularly in a financial sector where controls, accountability and responsible conduct are critical to protecting customers and maintaining confidence.

Lessons from the bush

Dr Dzoboku grew up in a farming family and spent part of his early life herding cattle. The experience exposed him to the behaviour of animals and the importance of understanding patterns, leadership and discipline.

Years later, after rising through banking and finance to become Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, those childhood observations have remained part of the principles he says influence his approach to leadership.

His cattle experience has particularly reinforced his belief in observation and order.

For him, leadership requires the ability to understand what is happening, establish order and ensure that people operate within clearly defined responsibilities.

His reflection on cattle therefore goes beyond nostalgia about childhood. It offers an insight into the management philosophy of a banker who believes that discipline is fundamental to the success of institutions—and, ultimately, to the development of Ghana.

For Dr Dzoboku, the behaviour of cattle offers a striking lesson in order and discipline.

He recalled how cattle could be taken into the bush and left to themselves without necessarily wandering away, noting that they would feed within the area, rest and remain there until their handlers returned.

“You can even take the cows to the bush and leave them there. They won't go anywhere. They will eat around, and then they will sleep. You can go and come and meet them, and you come, and they will be there,” he said.

That experience, he explained, often makes him compare the orderly behaviour of cattle with the conduct of people.

“And you look at the way human beings behave. You ask yourself, 'What is happening here?'” he said.

Discipline at the bank

The lesson has also found expression in the way he runs Republic Bank, he said, describing himself as calm but firm on discipline.

“If you talk to my staff, I'm very disciplined. No, no, no. I will not allow you. I'm very calm but very disciplined,” Dr Dzoboku said.

For him, discipline is not simply about enforcing rules. It is a leadership principle that provides the structure institutions and societies need to function effectively.

He argued that without discipline, even abundant resources could fail to translate into meaningful development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.