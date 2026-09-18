Big Push will transform Ghana’s roads – Eric Cobbinah

Deputy Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Eric Cobbinah

Deputy Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Eric Cobbinah, has outlined the scale of the government’s Big Push road programme, which comprises 50 new projects covering about 1,144 kilometres at an estimated cost of GH¢50 billion.

The programme also includes 23 inherited projects covering 573 kilometres and valued at GH¢15 billion, bringing the total road network earmarked for rehabilitation to nearly 2,000 kilometres.

Mr Cobbinah described the initiative as a major step towards transforming Ghana’s road network.

Mr Cobbinah said the programme, first conceived in 2020 and revived after the 2024 elections, is intended to address critical road infrastructure gaps across the country. “

A baby is being born and that baby is a healthy, bouncing Big Push baby. It was conceived in 2020, but suffered a miscarriage when we lost the elections. In 2024, it was conceived again. And today we are delivering that bouncing baby,” he quoted President John Dramani Mahama as saying.

The flagship projects include the 198.7-kilometre six-lane Accra-Kumasi Expressway, the Dambai Bridge and the 3.6-kilometre Adawso-Ekye Amanfrom Bridge.

According to Mr Cobbinah, the road projects are expected to reduce travel time and transport costs, improve access to markets, support agricultural production and create jobs across the country.

He said better roads would also improve access to healthcare and education while strengthening trade links with neighbouring countries.

Mr Cobbinah further cited the government’s stated approach of prioritising regional capitals, district-to-district connections and roads serving major food-producing areas.

Mr Cobbinah said the government’s commitment to paying contractors within two weeks after certified work is submitted would help prevent delays and abandoned projects.

He noted that the programme is expected to spread road investment across all regions, with projects including the Tema-Aflao, Enchi-Elubo, Navrongo-Tumu and Tepa-Mabang-Goaso roads.

“Every region is going to benefit... first priority regional capitals, second district to district, third food-producing areas,” he quoted President Mahama as saying.

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