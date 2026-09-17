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MoFA launches National Horticultural Seed Roadmap to improve access to quality seeds

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 September 2026 5:59pm
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The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has launched the National Horticultural Seed Roadmap as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s seed system and improve farmers’ access to quality seeds and seedlings.

The roadmap, launched in Accra on Thursday, September 17, 2026, provides a strategic framework for the development of the horticultural seed sector over the next three to five years.

It focuses on increasing the availability, accessibility and adoption of improved planting materials that are suited to Ghana’s local conditions.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Setor Dumelo, described the roadmap as an important step towards building a stronger and more responsive seed system capable of meeting the needs of farmers and supporting growth in horticulture.

Implementation of the roadmap will focus on strengthening local seed production and enterprises, expanding farmers’ access to quality seeds and seedlings, and supporting the development of crop varieties adapted to Ghanaian conditions.

It will also establish clear responsibilities, timelines and financing arrangements to guide implementation.

The Netherlands Embassy, represented by Inge Tenniglo, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s horticultural seed sector. She described the initiative as “laying the foundation for the future of Ghana’s horticulture sector.”

The launch brought together representatives from government, the seed industry, research institutions, farmer organisations and development partners, providing a platform for stakeholders to align their efforts towards improving Ghana’s horticultural seed value chain.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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