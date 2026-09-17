National

NIA marks Identity Day with public education float, mass registration exercise

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 September 2026 6:05pm
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The National Identification Authority (NIA) has marked this year’s Identity Day celebration and its 20th anniversary with a public education float and a special mass registration exercise in Accra.

The activities, held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, formed part of efforts by the Authority to raise public awareness of its identification services and make registration opportunities more accessible to residents.

The float began at the NIA Head Office and passed through the principal streets of Shiashie and Accra Mall before ending at the Legon Business School. During the exercise, NIA officials engaged members of the public on the Authority’s services, the locations of its district, premium and prestige centres, as well as applicable fees.

The Authority subsequently held a special mass registration exercise at the Legon Business School, giving members of the school community an opportunity to register and access various NIA services.

The activities underscored the NIA’s efforts to improve public awareness and access to identification services as part of its Identity Day celebrations.

The celebration will climax on Saturday with an inter-agency sports competition at the Legon Sports Stadium. The NIA has encouraged the public to contact the Authority on 0549 889 525 or 0302 999 306 for enquiries.

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