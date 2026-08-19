Revised Ghana Card fees approved by Parliament, not unilaterally introduced – NIA

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has clarified that the revised fees for Ghana Card registration and related services were approved by Parliament and were not introduced unilaterally by the Authority.
In a statement signed by the NIA’s Williams Amponsah Emmanuel Darlas, the Authority said the current fee regime was approved under the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2512), pursuant to the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080).
The NIA said the revised charges took effect on February 2, 2026, and therefore predated the recent public discussion surrounding the cost of Ghana Card services.
It stressed that its 276 district offices remain operational nationwide, with first-time registration still free for persons below 25 years, while those aged 25 and above pay a GH¢30 processing fee.
The Authority said other charges include GH¢200 for card replacement, while record updates remain free, with separate approved fees applying to services such as card renewal and nationality updates.
“The revised fees currently applicable to NIA services were approved by Parliament,” the statement said.
The NIA urged the public and media to rely on the approved fee schedule and information from authoritative sources when discussing its charges.
It said accurate information was particularly important because misinformation about national identity services could create unnecessary confusion and concern among the public.
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