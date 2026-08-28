“I enjoy your friendship despite our differences,” Ayariga tells Afenyo-Markin

Audio By Carbonatix
Mahama Ayariga, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, on Thursday expressed appreciation for his working relationship with Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, despite their opposing political roles in Parliament.
Mr Ayariga made the remarks when Mr Afenyo-Markin asked him to describe him during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee in Parliament House, Accra.
Mr Ayariga, who served as Majority Leader until his recent nomination as Minister-designate, said his one and a half years of working with Mr Afenyo-Markin had given him the opportunity to know him beyond their political differences.
He described the Minority Leader as a person of integrity and honesty and thanked him for the forthrightness with which he dealt with him.
“I have come to know you as a person of integrity and honesty. And I want to thank you for the forthrightness with which you have dealt with me as the Majority Leader,” Mr Ayariga said.
He said their political differences did not prevent them from maintaining a cordial relationship.
“I honestly, honestly enjoy your friendship. I enjoyed your friendship, and I do appreciate that,” he said.
Mr Ayariga also praised Mr Afenyo-Markin for his resilience, saying he never gives up in advancing the position of the Minority.
“You never give up. Even when you are lying down, you will be shouting, ‘When I get up, you will see me,'” he said.
Mr Ayariga further expressed hope that his successor as Majority Leader would develop a similar working relationship with Mr Afenyo-Markin.
“I hope that you and my successor will find common ground the same way,” he said.
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