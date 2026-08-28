National

“I enjoy your friendship despite our differences,” Ayariga tells Afenyo-Markin

Source: GNA  
  28 August 2026 4:52am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Mahama Ayariga, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, on Thursday expressed appreciation for his working relationship with Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, despite their opposing political roles in Parliament.

Mr Ayariga made the remarks when Mr Afenyo-Markin asked him to describe him during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee in Parliament House, Accra.

Mr Ayariga, who served as Majority Leader until his recent nomination as Minister-designate, said his one and a half years of working with Mr Afenyo-Markin had given him the opportunity to know him beyond their political differences.

He described the Minority Leader as a person of integrity and honesty and thanked him for the forthrightness with which he dealt with him.

“I have come to know you as a person of integrity and honesty. And I want to thank you for the forthrightness with which you have dealt with me as the Majority Leader,” Mr Ayariga said.

He said their political differences did not prevent them from maintaining a cordial relationship.

“I honestly, honestly enjoy your friendship. I enjoyed your friendship, and I do appreciate that,” he said.

Mr Ayariga also praised Mr Afenyo-Markin for his resilience, saying he never gives up in advancing the position of the Minority.

“You never give up. Even when you are lying down, you will be shouting, ‘When I get up, you will see me,'” he said.

Mr Ayariga further expressed hope that his successor as Majority Leader would develop a similar working relationship with Mr Afenyo-Markin.

“I hope that you and my successor will find common ground the same way,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group