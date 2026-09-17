Dorcas Afo-Toffey pledges to sustain SHS scholarship support in Jomoro

Jomoro MP and Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has pledged to sustain her annual educational support programme for newly admitted Senior High School students in the constituency beyond her time in public office.

Madam Afo-Toffey made the commitment after providing educational materials to 1,000 Form One students admitted to Senior High Schools across the country. The support included trunks, wooden chop boxes, mattresses, exercise books and mosquito nets.

She said the scholarship initiative, now in its sixth year, was driven by her conviction that financial difficulties should not prevent brilliant students from continuing their education.

“Education was the backbone of personal and national development and must be given the desired attention,” she said, explaining that the programme was designed to help remove some of the financial barriers confronting families preparing their children for secondary school.

Madam Afo-Toffey assured chiefs and residents of Jomoro that the initiative would continue and said the package would be expanded to cover more beneficiaries next year.

The Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Kwasi Amakyi III, who chaired the ceremony, commended the MP for sustaining what he described as a life-changing initiative and said the programme had become a notable intervention in the constituency.

The Jomoro Municipal Director of Education, Edith Mary Hagan, also welcomed the support and said the Directorate would assist the MP’s office in monitoring the progress of the beneficiaries.

She urged the students to work hard and become worthy ambassadors of Jomoro.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.