Ho West communities benefit from 2026 big push rural electrification

Eight communities in the Ho West Constituency are benefiting from rural electrification works under the Government’s 2026 Big Push Projects.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, said the electrification project formed part of sustained efforts to extend reliable electricity to underserved communities and improve socio-economic activities.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said works officially commenced on September 1, 2026, following sustained engagement and advocacy to secure the projects for the beneficiary communities.

The communities are: Tsiamikorfe/Bedzrakorfe at Tsito; Sekekorfe/Abalakpe at Anyirawase; Mawudekako/Sonume, Agoryikpoe, Mawoekpor, Dzanyodake/Gatogo/Amave/Tomey and Andokorfe/Agbadzi, all in Abutia and Adorfe in Kpoeta.

Mr Bedzrah said the extension of electricity to the communities would help improve living conditions and create an enabling environment for economic activities and community development.

He said electricity remained an important driver of development, with access to reliable power supporting education, businesses, healthcare, and other essential services.

The MP said he was committed to working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure that the project progressed as planned and delivered the intended benefits to the beneficiary communities.

He said the electrification programme reflected the broader objective of ensuring that communities across the Ho West Constituency were connected to the national grid to support a better future for residents.

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