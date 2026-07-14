Ho West NPP elects new constituency executives after keenly contested polls

Audio By Carbonatix
Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho West Constituency have elected a new set of constituency executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2028 general election.
The elections, conducted under the supervision of the Constituency Elections Committee (CEC), saw delegates elect executives for 11 key positions following keenly contested polls.
Mr David Selorm Dartey was elected Constituency Chairman after polling 539 votes to defeat Mr Eric Yao Anibrah, who secured 354 votes, and Mr Wisdom Kwame Megbetor, who obtained 208 votes.
Mr Samuel Debrah was elected First Vice Chairman with 701 votes, while Mr Divine Komla Amexo won the Second Vice Chairman position with 424 votes.
Mr Worlanyo Adekpuitor secured the position of Constituency Secretary with 606 votes, defeating Mr Certainty Dzebu, who polled 500 votes, while Mr Godwin Kpogo was elected Deputy Secretary with 500 votes.
In the other contests, Ms Wovenu Gidisu was elected Treasurer with 460 votes, Mr Mohammed Tanko Nasiru won the Organiser position with 766 votes, Ms Patience Kamasah was elected Women’s Organiser with 377 votes, Mr Wisdom Tedeka secured the Youth Organiser position with 414 votes, Mr Sirina Agbeka was elected Nasara Organiser with 450 votes, and Ms Constance Kwame Agbedienu won the Communication Officer position with 657 votes.
The Constituency Elections Committee congratulated all the newly elected executives and commended every aspirant for demonstrating commitment to the democratic principles of the party throughout the electoral process.
The Committee urged both successful and unsuccessful candidates to put the contest behind them, embrace reconciliation and work together in unity to strengthen the Ho West Constituency and position the NPP for victory in the 2028 general election.
The Committee also expressed appreciation to delegates, stakeholders, security agencies, the Electoral Commission and all individuals whose contributions ensured the peaceful and successful conduct of the constituency executive elections.
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