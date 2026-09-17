Ex-convict arrested for allegedly posing as soldier and extorting residents in Ashaiman

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old ex-convict for allegedly impersonating a soldier and extorting money from unsuspecting residents in Ashaiman.
The suspect, identified as Bright Atsu Kudiabor, was arrested by the Ashaiman Police at about 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at an area known as “I Shall Return”.
He was allegedly posing as a member of the Ghana Armed Forces and using that false identity to obtain money from members of the public.
According to the Police, Kudiabor was first apprehended by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service in Ashaiman with assistance from other individuals before he was handed over to the Police.
A search conducted following his arrest allegedly led to the recovery of a military camouflage uniform.
Kudiabor remains in Police custody and is assisting investigators with the case. The Police said he will be processed for court after the investigations are completed.
The Tema Regional Police Command has urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report individuals who falsely claim to be soldiers or members of other security agencies to deceive or extort money from unsuspecting persons.
The caution was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Tema Regional Police Command, ASP Dede Dzakpasu.
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