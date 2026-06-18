Police arrest two in Ashaiman with suspected stolen automobile spare parts

Audio By Carbonatix
Two men have been arrested by the police after they were found in possession of automobile spare parts suspected to have been stolen during a dawn patrol operation at the Ashaiman Roundabout.
The suspects, identified as John Atsu and Puplampu Jonathan, were arrested at about 2:55 a.m. on June 16, 2026, by a police patrol team led by Chief Inspector Prosper K. Amponsah.
According to a police report, the patrol team was carrying out routine night duties when officers intercepted a taxi cab loaded with several automobile spare parts at a section of the Ashaiman Roundabout.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a box of clutch boosters, two boxes of fuel injectors, two boxes of mounting top lights and a pair of headlights.
Police said the two men were unable to provide satisfactory explanations or documentation to establish ownership of the items when questioned, raising suspicion that the spare parts may have been stolen.
The recovered items have since been retained as exhibits for further investigations, while photographs have been taken to support the investigation.
The suspects have been cautioned and their statements taken separately. They remain in police custody, assisting investigators.
Police have also directed the arresting officers to submit detailed statements on the operation as part of the ongoing investigation.
Investigators are expected to visit the suspected crime scene and pursue further leads to identify and arrest any other persons who may be linked to the suspected theft and possession of the recovered items.
Meanwhile, the police are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding the ownership of the recovered automobile spare parts to come forward to assist with investigations.
The suspects are expected to be processed in accordance with the law as investigations continue.
Latest Stories
-
Why smart people fall for online scams: 3 Psychological tricks cybercriminals use
4 minutes
-
Berekum West MP backs planned ban on polystyrene, urges EPA to resist industry pressure
10 minutes
-
Young women urged to embrace leadership, participate in governance
11 minutes
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance today
30 minutes
-
World leaders converge in Accra for high-level reparatory justice conference
32 minutes
-
GHS launches nationwide drug campaign targeting bilharzia, elephantiasis and river blindness
35 minutes
-
Lands Ministry inaugurates Greater Accra Public Lands Protection Taskforce
1 hour
-
Vaurse launches digital identity platform to strengthen trust in online interactions
1 hour
-
Bats force abandonment of petroleum-funded classroom block as PIAC flags stalled projects
1 hour
-
Two young men face court over alleged robbery attack on trader in Ashaiman
2 hours
-
The Company they used to ignore
2 hours
-
Resource Governance Forum challenges GoldBod’s land reclamation project
2 hours
-
Police arrest two in Ashaiman with suspected stolen automobile spare parts
2 hours
-
Today’s front page: Thursday, June 18, 2026
2 hours
-
Resource Governance Group warns against potential financial risks at GoldBod
2 hours