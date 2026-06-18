Police arrest two in Ashaiman with suspected stolen automobile spare parts



Two men have been arrested by the police after they were found in possession of automobile spare parts suspected to have been stolen during a dawn patrol operation at the Ashaiman Roundabout.

The suspects, identified as John Atsu and Puplampu Jonathan, were arrested at about 2:55 a.m. on June 16, 2026, by a police patrol team led by Chief Inspector Prosper K. Amponsah.

According to a police report, the patrol team was carrying out routine night duties when officers intercepted a taxi cab loaded with several automobile spare parts at a section of the Ashaiman Roundabout.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a box of clutch boosters, two boxes of fuel injectors, two boxes of mounting top lights and a pair of headlights.

Police said the two men were unable to provide satisfactory explanations or documentation to establish ownership of the items when questioned, raising suspicion that the spare parts may have been stolen.

The recovered items have since been retained as exhibits for further investigations, while photographs have been taken to support the investigation.

The suspects have been cautioned and their statements taken separately. They remain in police custody, assisting investigators.

Police have also directed the arresting officers to submit detailed statements on the operation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are expected to visit the suspected crime scene and pursue further leads to identify and arrest any other persons who may be linked to the suspected theft and possession of the recovered items.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding the ownership of the recovered automobile spare parts to come forward to assist with investigations.

The suspects are expected to be processed in accordance with the law as investigations continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.