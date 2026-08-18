KickedIn uses technology to connect African football talent with global opportunities

A new digital football scouting platform, KickedIn, is seeking to change how talented footballers are discovered and connected with clubs, academies, scouts and agents.

The platform provides players with professional digital profiles where they can showcase their abilities through videos, highlights, football challenges and performance information.

Co-founded by Eyram Kwawukume, KickedIn was created to address one of the major challenges facing emerging footballers visibility.

For many talented players, gaining access to the right scouts and football networks can be difficult, particularly when they do not have the connections or resources to put themselves in front of decision-makers.

KickedIn aims to bridge that gap by bringing players and football stakeholders together on one digital platform.

The platform allows scouts, clubs and academies to discover and assess players more efficiently, while giving footballers an opportunity to build a professional digital presence that can extend beyond their immediate surroundings.

KickedIn is also working on AI-powered scouting tools designed to make talent identification more targeted and data-driven.

The technology is being developed to help scouts identify players who match specific requirements and analyse football footage to extract useful insights that could support scouting and player evaluation.

According to the platform's vision, the technology could help create a more connected football ecosystem in which emerging African talents have greater access to opportunities both locally and internationally.

This includes ambitions to connect players with scouting networks in the United Kingdom and Europe, potentially giving talented footballers a pathway to clubs and academies outside their domestic leagues.

The initiative also highlights the growing role of technology in modern football, where digital profiles, video analysis and artificial intelligence are increasingly becoming part of the talent identification process.

KickedIn's approach is centred on making those tools more accessible to players who may otherwise struggle to get noticed.

The platform has also acknowledged the contribution of KickNation and Wunnam Haruna to its wider football ecosystem and efforts to create opportunities for emerging talent.

As football scouting continues to evolve, KickedIn hopes to position technology as a bridge between undiscovered talent and the clubs, academies and scouts looking for the next generation of players.

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