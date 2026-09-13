Massive crowds flock to JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair on final day to explore mortgages and seek expert advice

Massive crowds have flocked to the second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair at Marina Mall in Accra as the three-day event enters its final day, with prospective homeowners turning out to explore mortgage options and seek expert advice on owning a home.

The fair, which started on Friday, September 11, has brought together financial institutions, property developers, construction companies and professionals from across Ghana’s housing and property sector.

On the final day today, Sunday, September 13, prospective homeowners, property investors, builders and other patrons have continued to engage exhibitors and experts on financing, property acquisition, construction and other aspects of homeownership.

Mortgage financing has been a major attraction at the fair, with Republic Bank Ghana providing information on available mortgage facilities for salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to purchase, build or renovate homes.

Visitors have also been engaging property developers and construction companies, comparing building and finishing materials and exploring products and services designed to improve the comfort, security and energy efficiency of their homes.

Among the exhibitors are Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Limited, DoorMaster, Ayuda App, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Limited, Velo West Africa and Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, offering products and services spanning mobility, security, construction, interior design, property development and energy solutions.

Also participating is the National Homeownership Fund (NHF), which provides attainable housing and affordable financing solutions aimed at making homeownership more accessible to Ghanaians.

The NHF is showcasing solutions designed to help individuals and families transition from renting to owning their homes, while providing prospective homeowners with information on available housing and financing opportunities.

The fair has provided patrons with an opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, ask questions and receive practical guidance on the various stages of the homeownership journey.

Beyond mortgage financing, exhibitors have showcased solutions covering real estate, construction materials, interior décor, home security, renewable energy and technology.

The strong turnout recorded throughout the fair reflects the growing interest in homeownership and the need for accessible financing and reliable professional guidance among prospective homeowners.

For many patrons, the event has also offered an opportunity to compare different options under one roof and make more informed decisions before committing to major property and construction investments.

As the fair draws to a close today, prospective homeowners and other patrons are being encouraged to take advantage of the final opportunity to interact with exhibitors, explore mortgage options and seek expert advice on their housing plans.

The JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair is expected to close today after three days of exhibitions, consultations and engagements aimed at connecting Ghanaians with practical solutions and key players in the housing and property industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.