Kick Nation secures Ipswich Town trial for Ghanaian youngster Philip Frimpong

Audio By Carbonatix
Fast-rising football agency Kick Nation continues to make strides in talent development after securing a three-week trial at Ipswich Town FC for promising youngster Philip Frimpong.
The Doxa-H United player has already begun training with the English club and is showing encouraging signs as he looks to impress during the assessment period.
Frimpong’s opportunity highlights Kick Nation’s growing influence in creating pathways for young footballers in Ghana and across Africa, with the agency focused on identifying and nurturing talent from grassroots communities.
Beyond this latest breakthrough, Kick Nation has already facilitated international moves for several players, including two to Brook House College and five others to AC Milan—a strong indication of its expanding network and credibility within global football circles.
The agency, spearheaded by young entrepreneurs Wunnam Haruna and Benjamin Teye Tetteh, has positioned itself as a key platform for emerging talents seeking opportunities beyond Ghana’s borders.
With Frimpong now testing himself at Ipswich Town, attention will be on whether he can do enough to earn a longer stay and potentially secure a professional deal.
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