Gov’t to clarify presidency staffing claims and release roads contracts enquiry report

The Government has announced plans to address growing public discussions surrounding staffing at the Presidency, the reported resignation of certain public officials and allegations concerning contracts awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed in a post on his Facebook page that he would hold a press briefing at 2:00 p.m. today to provide official clarification on the issues.

The announcement comes amid increasing public interest and media scrutiny regarding staffing arrangements at the Presidency and reports suggesting the departure of some government officials from office.

In his statement, Mr Kwakye Ofosu indicated that the government intends to use the briefing to address what it describes as misinformation surrounding these matters.

"At 2pm today, I will hold a Press Briefing to clarify false claims in respect of the staff at the Presidency and resignation of some public officials," he stated.

In addition to addressing concerns regarding Presidency staff and public officials, the Minister announced that he would also release the findings of a Presidential Enquiry into allegations involving contracts awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The enquiry was commissioned following claims published by investigative journalism outlet The Fourth Estate in collaboration with the Media Foundation for West Africa concerning road sector contracts.

The allegations reportedly raised questions about the award of contracts by the ministry and prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the claims.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the report of the Presidential Enquiry would be presented during the briefing.

"I will also speak to and put out the report of the Presidential Enquiry into claims made by the Fourth Estate/Media Foundation for West Africa regarding contracts awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways," he stated.

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