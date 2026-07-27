2026 Commonwealth Games: Azamati through to 100m semis, Botsio out

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati has secured hisplace in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after an impressive victory in his opening heat on Monday.
The second-fastest man in Ghana’s history produced a season’s best time of 10.00 seconds to win Heat 5 in commanding fashion, booking automatic qualification for Tuesday’s semi-finals.
Azamati joins compatriot Abdul-Rasheed Saminu in the semis of the competition, with both Ghanaian sprinters among the leading contenders for the Commonwealth title.
Unfortunately for Ghana’s Isaac Botsio, his 4th place finish in Heat 9 wasn’t enough to send him through to the semifinals.
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