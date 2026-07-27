Athletics | Other Sports

2026 Commonwealth Games: Azamati through to 100m semis, Botsio out

Source: Daniel Koranteng   
  27 July 2026 9:49am
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: Benjamin Azamati of Team Ghana celebrates after teammate Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (not pictured) crosses the finish line in the Men's 4x100m Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati has secured hisplace in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after an impressive victory in his opening heat on Monday.

The second-fastest man in Ghana’s history produced a season’s best time of 10.00 seconds to win Heat 5 in commanding fashion, booking automatic qualification for Tuesday’s semi-finals.

Azamati joins compatriot Abdul-Rasheed Saminu in the semis of the competition, with both Ghanaian sprinters among the leading contenders for the Commonwealth title.

Unfortunately for Ghana’s Isaac Botsio, his 4th place finish in Heat 9 wasn’t enough to send him through to the semifinals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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