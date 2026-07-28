Athletics | Other Sports

Benjamin Azamati books Commonwealth Games men’s 100m final spot, Saminu falls agonizingly short

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  28 July 2026 6:40pm
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Benjamin Azamati has secured a place in the men's 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after finishing third in his semifinal on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian sprinter clocked 10.00 seconds to qualify as one of the two fastest losers, with only the top two finishers in each semifinal earning automatic qualification for the final.

African champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon won the first semifinal in a personal best 9.89 seconds, while Wales' Jeremiah Azu claimed the second automatic qualification spot.

There was heartbreak, however, for Ghanaian record holder Abdul Rasheed Saminu, who narrowly missed out on joining his compatriot in the final.

Saminu also finished third in his semifinal, posting a time of 10.06 seconds, but missed qualification by just 0.01 seconds.

Azamati will now carry Ghana's hopes in the men's 100m final, which is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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