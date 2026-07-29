Glasgow 2026: Ghana eyes sprint medal as Hayford Addai targets podium finish in T47 100m final

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s hopes of adding another medal to its tally at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will rest on the speed and determination of Hayford Addai when he lines up in the Men’s 100m T47 Final.
The race is expected to produce one of the fastest T47 finals in Commonwealth Games history, with the world’s leading athletes separated by mere hundredths of a second.
Based on the official entry list, India’s Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath (10.63) and Dilip Mahadu Gavit (10.64) enter the final as the top two seeds and are widely regarded as the favourites for the gold medal.
England’s Kevin Santos (10.76) and Australia’s Jaydon Page (10.87) are also expected to mount strong podium challenges.
For Ghana, however, all eyes will be on Hayford Addai, whose remarkable rise over the past year has transformed him into one of the country’s brightest para-athletics prospects.
Addai arrives in Glasgow fresh from capturing gold at the 2026 Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix, where he clocked a personal best of 11.09 seconds.
That performance places him sixth on the entry list but only 0.05 seconds behind Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Christian (11.04) and within striking distance of the leading medal contenders.
Championship sprint races are rarely decided by rankings alone. Reaction time, race execution, wind conditions and the ability to deliver under pressure often determine the outcome.
Those factors leave the medal race wide open for athletes capable of producing a personal best when it matters most.
Analysts expect the medals to be decided in approximately:
🥇 Gold: 10.70–10.90 seconds
🥈 Silver: 10.90–11.00 seconds
🥉 Bronze: 11.00–11.20 seconds
A performance close to 11.00 seconds would keep the Ghanaian firmly in the fight for a podium finish; while breaking into the 10.9-second range could elevate him into genuine gold-medal contention should the favourites fail to produce their best races.
With just 0.46 seconds separating Hayford Addai from the fastest entrant on paper and only 0.05 seconds between him and fifth seed Ifeanyi Christian, the margins are remarkably narrow by championship standards.
For Team Ghana, the expectation is clear: if Addai delivers another career-best performance, the national flag could once again be raised on the Commonwealth Games podium.
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