Athletics

Glasgow 2026: Azamati targets stronger showing in 100m semi-finals

Source: Razak Musbau  
  27 July 2026 11:56am
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: Benjamin Azamati of Team Ghana celebrates after teammate Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (not pictured) crosses the finish line in the Men's 4x100m Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati says he is ready for a tougher test after qualifying for the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Azamati won Heat 5 in a season’s best 10.00 seconds to secure automatic qualification for Tuesday’s semi-finals.

“I was away for like a month. I just got back to racing… so I think it’s fine to be able to come out here and race and equal my season best,” he said.

Azamati says he expects tougher competition in the next round but is focused on taking the race one step at a time.

“The real test is tomorrow, which has more tougher competition… we come here to do our best tomorrow,” he added.

Azamati will now aim to secure a place in the final as he continues his quest for a medal for Ghana at the Games.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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