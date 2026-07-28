2026 Commonwealth Games: Azamati places seventh in 100m final, Eseme sets Games record for gold

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati finished seventh in the men's 100m final at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Azamati crossed the finish line in 10.11 seconds, falling short of a podium finish after qualifying for the final as one of the fastest losers from the semifinals.

Cameroon's African champion Emmanuel Eseme claimed the gold medal in emphatic fashion, clocking a new Commonwealth Games record of 9.83 seconds. Australia's Lachlan Kennedy took silver, while Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi secured the bronze medal.

Ghana's attention will now shift to the men's 200m on Wednesday, where Joseph Paul Amoah, James Dadzie and Mustapha Bokpin will be aiming to keep the country's medal hopes alive on the track.

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