Ghana Water Limited clarifies mandate over river turbidity data

Adam Mutawakilu, MD of GWL

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has clarified that it is responsible for treating raw water and supplying potable water to urban populations, and does not hold official turbidity data on natural river bodies.

The company said the monitoring and management of river bodies, including the collection and custody of turbidity data, fall within the mandates of the Water Resources Commission (WRC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The clarification follows a video circulating on social media in which JoyNews journalist Evans Mensah raised concerns about access to information on river turbidity and pollution levels.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director of GWL, Adam Mutawakilu, the company said it conducts its own turbidity tests as part of the water treatment process and takes operational measures, including shutting down treatment plants, when raw water quality exceeds safe treatment thresholds.

However, GWL stressed that such internal tests should not be confused with official monitoring data on natural river bodies.

“GWL does not hold official data on natural river bodies,” the company said, pointing to the distinct responsibilities of the institutions mandated to monitor and manage Ghana's water resources and environmental conditions.

The company also rejected claims that the Presidency had directed it to withhold river turbidity data.

The company, however, emphasised that the central issue was the need for the public to distinguish between the mandates of the various institutions involved in Ghana's water management.

Under its mandate, GWL focuses on the treatment of raw water and the production and distribution of potable water to urban communities. The company therefore monitors the quality of water entering its treatment plants to determine whether it can be safely processed for consumption.

The WRC and EPA, on the other hand, have responsibilities relating to the monitoring and management of natural water bodies and environmental pollution.

GWL has consequently urged the public to treat the claims in the circulating video with caution and to rely on the appropriate institutions for information on river turbidity and pollution levels.

The company said the clarification was intended to ensure that the separate mandates of GWL, the WRC and the EPA are properly understood.

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