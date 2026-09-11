PURC Executive Secretary familiarises with GWL Kpeve Headworks activities

Dr Shafic Sulemana, the Executive Secretary of Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC), Wednesday assured that the Commission would not compromise on its responsibilities regarding the Kpeve Headworks of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL).

The assurance comes against public apprehension, after an estate developer, Stallion BSK Ghana Limited, is constructing a resort near the Kpeve Headworks.

The construction project is sacrificing the buffer zone requirement, which is an international standard in the protection of water bodies in reaction to human development.

This development has affected water supplies to communities in the catchment areas, including the regional capital, Ho, especially, when rainfalls, as the vegetation covers upstream of the intake point and borders the buffer zone.

Dr Sulemana said as mandated to regulate, oversee and provide guidelines for the provision of electricity, water and natural gas transportation services, while balancing the interests of consumers and utility providers, a team from the Commission has paid a working visit to the Headworks to familiarise itself with the developments in that enclave make an informed decision.

He observed some positive indications on the project grounds, which suggested that the developer was escalating a human face to the concerns being raised by PURC, GWL and others by raising a ‘rip rap’ or embankment to protect run-offs into the intake point but noted that much was needed to be done.

He said it is factual that the buffer zone of at least 500 metres has been compromised and revealed that that was worrisome and an affront to the law on water body protection.

Dr Sulemana said the developer should be mindful of the fact that though the resort is an economic value undertaking that should not overrun the general interest of the people in the Volta region, particularly, Ho, insisting that “the project cannot interfere with water resource production.”

He said major actors would continue to monitor the development in the area believing that the environmental impact assessment requirements would be implemented fully.

The Executive Secretary assured that PURC would safeguard the interests and welfare of the larger Ghanaian utility consumers as their primary priority, monitor and enforce high standards of performance and quality of service for public utilities.

Mr Daniel Fynn Asiam, the Project Officer, Ghana Water Limited, Ho, said environmental impact assessment in project lifeline could be short or long-term and the GWL is looking at that believing that effluence and waste management requirements would be upheld.

He said since the Headworks has no sedimentation tank, GWL is particular about protecting the intake and shielding human activities in proximity of the point to warrant quality and unpolluted supplies of water to its clienteles.

Mr Philip Agbezudor, Volta Regional Director of PURC, who was part of the team said Volta region is not directly affected by pollution from ‘Galamsey’ mining and therefore all activities in close proximity to water bodies must be protected at all times.

He said some water treatment plants in the country have been shut down and justification to protect the Kpeve Headworks to boost production of quality water to Ghanaians.

Mr Eric Avornyo, the Station Manager at the Kpeve Headworks, said the Station is currently producing about 17,000 cubic metres of water, per day, just below its capacity of 18,000 cubic metres.

The challenge is power outages, which limits them from actualising targeted productions.

He said the levels of turbidity currently stood at between 1 – 4 Niphometric Turbidity Unit (NTU) compared to levels of 100-143 NTU recorded in 2025 and parts of 2026 rainy seasons, which contributed to the shutdown of the station.

He disclosed that management of GWL has procured two intake pumps to boost water production and supplies to their catchment areas from the current situation, where only a pump is on duty supported by two smaller capacity pumps on standby.

He said coming on-stream with the new pumps would enhance production, if all other factors remained constant.

Stakeholders including the Volta Region Coordinating Council (VRCC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PURC, GWL, among others have raised collective indignation about the siting of the resort project, considering its proximity to the intake point, probability of pollution from upstream, including effluent and waste management, when the land in question cascades beyond the buffer zone and exposes the intake point.

However, the EPA and the Afadzato South District have regularised the legal undertakings enabling the development, Stallion BSK Ghana Limited to commence works.

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