Evacuate to forestall any eventuality – GWL urges Weija residents ahead of spillage

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has urged residents living in unauthorised areas along the course of the Weija River to evacuate immediately ahead of the resumption of spillage from the Weija Dam.
Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News, GWL Chief Manager and Head of Public Relations, Stanley Martey, said the spillage will proceed as planned on Wednesday, September 9, as rising water levels require the release of excess water to protect the integrity of the dam.
He stressed that residents downstream, particularly those occupying areas along the river course towards the estuary, must heed evacuation directives from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to avoid possible loss of life and property.
“We have given enough notice, and the expectation is that everybody living at unauthorised areas along the course of the river, right down to the estuary, will evacuate to forestall any eventuality,” he said on Tuesday, September 8.
Mr Martey expressed concern over reports that some residents were unwilling to relocate despite NADMO's advice.
He appealed to them to listen to the warnings, stressing that the priority is to prevent a repeat of the destruction caused by flooding in recent months.
“They need to heed our warning. Whether they are Christians, Muslims or belong to any other faith, there are teachings that encourage people to listen when they are being guided. We are therefore urging residents to listen to us and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.”
“If they do not move and the dam is to collapse, the water will definitely wipe out all their properties and they themselves,” he warned.
He explained that the initial spillage will be minimal, with one gate expected to be opened, but additional gates could be opened if water levels continue to rise.
According to Mr Martey, the severity and duration of the spillage cannot be determined in advance, as they will depend on the volume of water flowing into the dam.
Mr Martey therefore urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and relocate to safer areas before the spillage begins.
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