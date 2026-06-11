GWL inaugurates G-Water Bottling board to drive commercial growth

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has inaugurated the Board of Directors of G-Water Bottling Limited, charging members to transform the subsidiary into one of the country's most recognised and commercially successful bottled water brands.

The inauguration forms part of GWL’s broader strategy to diversify its revenue streams, strengthen its business operations and create sustainable value through investments beyond its core mandate of water production and distribution.

G-Water Bottling Limited was established as a subsidiary of GWL to manufacture, package and distribute safe, high-quality drinking water on sound commercial principles.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ghana Water Limited, Mr Eric J. Biliguo Adama, described the bottled water company as a key component of the organisation’s long-term growth agenda.

He noted that although the G-Water brand had already gained public acceptance due to its quality and purity, it had not yet fully realised its commercial potential because of limited market penetration.

“G-Water Bottling Limited represents an important pillar in the Company's long-term growth strategy,” Mr Adama stated, adding that the company possesses significant opportunities for expansion within Ghana’s competitive bottled water market.

Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, said the establishment of the subsidiary would enable GWL to leverage its expertise in water production and quality assurance to compete more effectively in the industry.

He noted that the venture is expected to generate additional revenue, create employment opportunities and strengthen the Ghana Water brand while contributing to national economic development.

The newly inaugurated board is chaired by Mr Agbesi Nutsu, with Dr Hadisu Alhasan serving as Executive Director. Other members include Mr Sulemana Alhassan Alancash and Mr Joseph Zefo Kero as Non-Executive Directors, while Madam Innocentia Kuupiel serves as Chief Executive Officer.

On behalf of the board, Mr Nutsu pledged to provide strategic leadership and effective oversight to ensure the growth, sustainability and long-term success of the company.

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