GWL raises alarm over rising meter theft

Adam Mutawakilu, the Managing Director of GWL

The increasing theft of water meters, stop cocks and other fittings is imposing financial losses on Ghana Water Limited (GWL) and disrupting service delivery, prompting renewed calls for public vigilance and protection of critical water infrastructure.

The concern follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man, identified as De-Graft Addison, for allegedly attempting to steal a stop cock belonging to a Ghana Water customer in Koforidua.

The suspect was apprehended last week near the Tennis Court area after he was allegedly caught tampering with a water meter installation on a customer’s property.

According to Mr Kwadwo Daase, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of Ghana Water Limited, the customer had briefly returned home when he noticed the suspect digging around the water meter on his compound.

When confronted, Addison reportedly claimed that he was planting a coconut seedling. The explanation, however, aroused suspicion, leading the customer to detain him and hand him over to officers at the Adweso Police Station for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Mr Daase said the incident reflects a growing trend of thefts involving GWL meters, stop cocks and other water fittings across the Koforidua metropolis and nearby communities.

He explained that perpetrators often disguise themselves as scrap dealers and move through residential areas looking for opportunities to steal water fittings from customer premises.

According to him, such activities not only inconvenience customers but also result in financial losses to the company and undermine efforts to maintain efficient water services.

Mr Gideon Anor Asare, the Eastern Regional Chief Manager of Ghana Water Limited, expressed concern over the increasing theft cases and appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities of people to the police or the company.

He stressed that the continuous theft of water meters and related fittings places a significant financial burden on the utility provider, as substantial resources are required to replace stolen equipment and restore services to affected customers.

The Ghana Water Limited has therefore called for stronger collaboration between communities, customers and security agencies to curb the menace and safeguard public infrastructure.

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