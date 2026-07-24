Police arrest alleged motorbike theft syndicate, recover 17 suspected stolen bikes in Upper West

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a group of suspected motorbike thieves and recovered 17 motorbikes believed to have been stolen from various locations across the Wa Municipality and other parts of the region.
The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation launched after a motorbike theft was reported in Jirapa, leading police to uncover what they describe as a motorbike theft syndicate.
According to the police, the investigation began after a woman reported on July 11, 2026, that her black Luojia motorbike, with registration number M-21-UW 3512, had been stolen from the premises of the Ghana National Fire Service in Jirapa.
The victim circulated details of the stolen motorbike among friends and the police, enabling investigators to act quickly on intelligence that led to the arrest of Nasiru Muftawu at Loho while he was allegedly in possession of the stolen motorbike.
Police said Nasiru Muftawu admitted during interrogation to stealing the motorbike and was taken into custody to assist with investigations.
Subsequent intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of Basit Muftawu, also known as Posey, 19; Issahaku Maruf, also known as Katel, 22; and Mohammed Ali, also known as Geewaa, 18. Investigators also recovered additional exhibits linked to the alleged offences from Rashid Kankan, 20; Mutala Rashad, 20; and Haruna Hamdan, also known as DJ, 20.
The Command stated that sustained investigations resulted in the recovery of 16 additional motorbikes believed to have been stolen from UBIDS, Chakor and Glamon within the Wa Municipality, bringing the total number of recovered motorbikes to 17.
The suspects have since been arraigned before the Wa Circuit Court and remanded into police custody. They are expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
The Upper West Regional Police Command has appealed to members of the public who have lost motorbikes to report to the Wa District Police Headquarters with valid ownership documents to identify and retrieve their property.
The Command reiterated its commitment to combating crime and dismantling criminal networks, while urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support policing efforts across the region.
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