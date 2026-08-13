NHIA launches ‘80 Campaign’ to increase active NHIS membership to 80%

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched an intensified campaign to increase active membership of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from the current 70 per cent to 80 per cent by the end of 2026.

Dubbed the ‘80 Campaign’ and themed “From 70 to 80 – Let’s Cover More,” the initiative seeks to support Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage agenda by reaching people who are not enrolled, retaining existing members and ensuring that membership translates into access to quality healthcare.

The NHIA says the NHIS currently covers about 95 per cent of disease conditions in the country, making active membership critical to protecting citizens from financial hardship when seeking healthcare.

The Authority will therefore intensify community mobilisation, public education, institutional partnerships, digital services and targeted outreach to underserved communities.

As part of efforts to improve the value of NHIS membership, the Authority has also increased service tariffs paid to credentialed healthcare providers by 50 per cent.

The NHIA says the adjustment is intended to reflect the cost of care, strengthen provider confidence and improve the sustainability of the Scheme.

The Authority has, meanwhile, reaffirmed its position that there is no co-payment policy under the NHIS, warning credentialed facilities against charging members for services covered by the Scheme.

It says efforts are being intensified to eliminate illegal charges and ensure that members receive the healthcare benefits to which they are entitled without unauthorised out-of-pocket payments.

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