Health Minister announces NHIS tariff increment, warns providers over illegal charges

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced an increase in the tariffs of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), while warning healthcare providers against imposing illegal charges on subscribers.

According to the Minister, the tariff adjustment, is expected to take effect in August 2026, and forms part of government’s efforts to improve the sustainability of the scheme and ensure that healthcare providers receive adequate reimbursement for services provided to NHIS members.

Mr. Akandoh made the announcement when he appeared before Parliament’s Assurance Committee on July 14, where he explained that the government has also taken steps to ensure the timely transfer of funds from the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) to support the prompt payment of claims.

“I’m happy to announce that very soon, we are going to increase the tariffs of the National Health Insurance. I think in August it’s going to start,” he said.

The Health Minister said the increase is expected to help address concerns from healthcare providers over delayed payments and the cost of providing services under the NHIS.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akandoh has raised concerns over illegal charges being imposed on NHIS subscribers by some healthcare providers.

He described the practice, commonly referred to as “co-payment”, as illegal and warned that facilities involved in such activities would face legal action.

The Minister said government has identified cases where patients covered by the NHIS are being asked to make additional payments before receiving healthcare services.

“We have also detected some kind of fraud in the system. We have detected this kind of co-payment, as they call it, which is an illegal payment. We are even prosecuting some of them. We have arrested some, they are under prosecution,” he stated.

Mr. Akandoh urged healthcare providers to follow NHIS guidelines and stop charging subscribers illegal fees.

He added that authorities would continue monitoring healthcare facilities across the country to ensure compliance and protect NHIS members.

“I will plead with all service providers that let us do the right thing because we are on the ground, and we will come after you,” he added.

The Minister assured that government remains committed to improving the NHIS and ensuring that subscribers receive quality healthcare services without facing unlawful financial burdens.

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