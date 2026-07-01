Flood victims in Accra to receive free NHIS registration as health authorities warn of disease risk

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration for persons affected by the recent floods in Accra, as health authorities respond to the growing risk of diarrhoea and cholera outbreaks.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday, July 1, is expected to benefit flood victims and their dependants, ensuring they can access healthcare without financial barriers.

According to the NHIA's Chief Executive, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, the intervention forms part of urgent measures to safeguard public health following the flooding, which has disrupted sanitation systems, contaminated water sources and heightened the risk of waterborne diseases.

"No Ghanaian should be denied access to quality healthcare because of a natural disaster. With an imminent outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera following the floods, this free registration will ensure that victims and their families can seek timely treatment without financial burden," Dr Bampoe said.

The NHIA said the free registration exercise is aimed at expanding healthcare access for affected residents as authorities intensify efforts to contain potential disease outbreaks in flood-hit communities.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over deteriorating sanitary conditions in parts of Accra following days of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Health officials have urged residents to observe proper hygiene practices and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms of diarrhoea, cholera or other waterborne illnesses.

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