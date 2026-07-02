Residents of Alajo fear cholera outbreak over piles of refuse after floods

Residents of Alajo are calling on the government to urgently clear heaps of refuse left behind after the recent floods, warning that another downpour could trigger a cholera outbreak and worsen already difficult living conditions.

Speaking to JoyNews, residents of Alajo say they are living in fear of a possible cholera outbreak as large heaps of refuse remain uncollected following the recent downpour.

According to one resident, although waste collection officials removed part of the rubbish on Tuesday, they failed to return after their truck became full, leaving behind large volumes of waste.

"They came to collect some of the rubbish yesterday, but when the truck got full, they didn't come back. Looking at the volume of refuse left behind, if it rains again, the water will carry the rubbish back into our homes," the resident said.

The resident also expressed concern about traders operating close to the heaps of refuse, warning that the unsanitary conditions could lead to the outbreak of diseases.

"We're worried because people are still selling food close to the rubbish. We fear cholera could break out if nothing is done," the resident added.

Another resident said the refuse has piled up dangerously close to nearby drains, raising fears that another rainfall could wash the waste into the drainage system and worsen flooding in the area.

"If it rains now, the rubbish will be washed into the gutter because it's right next to it," the resident said.

Residents also complained about the high cost of hiring private waste collectors, saying many households cannot afford the fees.

"If we call Aboyaa to collect the rubbish, they'll charge us GH¢2,000 or more. We simply can't afford that," another resident lamented.

The residents are therefore appealing to the government to urgently clear the refuse, while also providing food, temporary shelter and other relief items to families affected by the floods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.